Sobchak Calls For Release Of Russia's Political Prisoners

Ksenia Sobchak -- the Russian socialite, TV personality, and opposition activist who announced last week she would run in the presidential election in March -- has called on the authorities to release political prisoners.

At a press conference in Moscow on October 24, Sobchak aired a video clip about people she considers as being detained in Russia for political reasons.

It included Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov; the former security chief of the now-defunct Yukos oil company, Aleksei Pichugin; opposition activist Dmitry Buchenkov; and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov.

Sentsov is serving a 20-year prison term on terrorism charges and Pichugin is serving a life term on murder charges. Buchenkov is currently on trial on charges of assaulting police during the 2012 Bolotnaya protest, while Serebrennikov is under house arrest as embezzlement investigations against him are under way.

Sobchak, 35, also introduced her campaign team and its head, Igor Malashenko

Sobchak, daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor, said on October 19 that her candidacy would serve as a way to cast a protest vote, a "vote against all."

President Vladimir Putin has given hints that he would run for a fourth term as president, but has not formally announced a decision. If Putin does run, he is expected to win easily.