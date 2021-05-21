Accessibility links

At Least 10 Workers Die In Russia From Sewage Plant Fumes

Investigators work at the site of the accident at the sewage plant in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Taganrog.

Russian officials say 10 people have died of suspected poisoning during sewage treatment works in the southwestern region of Rostov.

Local authorities said in a statement that the accident took place on May 21 at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Taganrog.

Ten people died and eight others were hospitalized, they said.

The Investigative Committee said they were exposed to a noxious substance and a criminal investigation was launched into potential violations of safety rules.

According to preliminary information, the workers were exposed to methane, which among other gases is a byproduct of human and organic waste.

With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, and AFP

