Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Seeking Interpol Help On Location Of Alleged CIA Informant

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (file photo)

Russia's Foreign Ministry says that Moscow has asked the international police agency Interpol for help in locating a former Kremlin official who is alleged to have been a CIA informant and who disappeared in 2017.

Speaking at a news conference on September 12, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not say when the inquiry was sent to Interpol, but suggested it followed U.S. media reports that said the CIA had extracted a high-level Russian informant in 2017.

Subsequent unconfirmed reports in Russian media have identified the man as Oleg Smolenkov, who worked in the Russian Embassy in Washington and later served as an aide to a top Kremlin foreign policy adviser.

"Two years later, the American media tosses information out there that he is on U.S. territory. It goes without saying that this information demands verification through the appropriate procedural norms," Zakharova said. "With that in mind, Interpol was presented with questions regarding the disappearance of a foreign citizen and his presence on the territory of the United States."

She gave no further information.

After U.S. media first reported on September 9 that a CIA informant had allegedly been moved out of Russia in 2017, Smolenkov’s name surfaced in the Russian newspaper Kommerant as the possible informant.

Public records show that Smolenkov and his wife owned a luxurious home in Stafford, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.

/**/ /**/ /**/ The house in Stafford, Virginia, belonged to Oleg and Antonina Smolenkov, public records say.
SEE ALSO:

Virginia Residents Question Whether Their Neighbor Was A Russian Informant

An RFE/RL reporter who visited the home on September 10 found the drapes on the house windows were pulled tight, and only a basketball court was visible in the back. No one answered the door.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG