Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden Is Now A Registered Russian Taxpayer, RFE/RL Finds

Edward Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, after he was indicted by US authorities for leaking millions of classified documents regarding US government surveillance programs.
Edward Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, after he was indicted by US authorities for leaking millions of classified documents regarding US government surveillance programs.

Edward Snowden is a registered Russian taxpayer.

The former US National Security Agency whistleblower, who has lived in Russia since his revelations rocked the US intelligence community in 2013, has a taxpayer identification number, RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, Systema, has found.

The number, which appears in the database maintained by the Russian Federal Tax Service, also shows Snowden's registered address is in Lyubertsy, a Moscow region suburb better known for drab Soviet-era apartment blocks and 1990s gang lore.

Snowden, whom President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to in September 2022, could not be reached for comment. He did not immediately respond to a direct message sent via X. Snowden's wife, Lindsay Mills, and Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, did not respond to messages from Systema.

Snowden's revelations about US intelligence and surveillance programs, many of which were overseen by the National Security Agency, stunned not just Americans but also many US allies in Europe and elsewhere.

The US Justice Department indicted Snowden in June 2013 under the Espionage Act, not long after US and British newspapers began publishing stories based on millions of documents leaked by Snowden. Shortly after the indictment, Snowden flew from Hong Kong to Moscow.

The US State Department revoked his passport, and Russian authorities then granted him asylum and then legal residency. In 2023, a year after receiving citizenship, he received a Russian passport.

According to the Federal Tax Service data reviewed by Systema, Snowden's taxpayer identification number matches his full name and date of birth.

The first four digits of the taxpayer identification number indicate it is registered in Lyubertsy, located on the Russian capital's eastern outskirts.

It is unclear when exactly Snowden was registered in the tax service database. And it was also unclear he has in fact paid any taxes to the Russian government.

The taxpayer identification number is assigned automatically to newborn citizens, for example, or to those who have received a Russian passport. Foreign citizens receive an identification upon application if they intend to pay taxes in Russia.

A separate database maintained by the Federal Bailiff Service and reviewed by Systema indicates Snowden has no fines or debts or liens due -- either to the government or private individuals.

Located on Moscow's eastern outskirts, Lyubertsy has long had a reputation as a gritty suburb, populated by Soviet-era apartment blocks and known for 1990s era gang lore.
Located on Moscow's eastern outskirts, Lyubertsy has long had a reputation as a gritty suburb, populated by Soviet-era apartment blocks and known for 1990s era gang lore.

Since living in Russia, Snowden has maintained a relatively low profile. He has granted several interviews to foreign media in the past, and has spoken to conferences outside of Russia via video link. He gave an interview to libertarian commentator John Stossel on January 31.

He posts sporadically on social media. His last post on X was on January 31.

His actual residence in Russia is also unclear.

However, his wife Lindsay has periodically posted photographs to her in Instagram page from Russian locations.

In 2018, she posted a photograph from a wooded park near Lyubertsy, which like many other suburbs of the Russian capital has changed markedly as the Moscow region has prospered and expanded.

The Soviet apartment blocks are now also interspersed with newer construction and development.

Snowden has said he leaked the documents to expose the extent of government surveillance and the potential for abuse of power.

His revelations have made him a hero to civil libertarians and others who fear the expansion of government surveillance programs and powerful technologies that boost those efforts.

He's also been vilified in the US intelligence community and elsewhere as a traitor.

The issue came up in January when Tulsi Gabbard, at the time President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, was grilled by US senators.

Gabbard, who was eventually confirmed to the post, had called Snowden "brave" in the past and said he should be pardoned.

During the hearings, she said: "Snowden broke the law."

RFE/RL's Russian Service contributed to this report.
  • 16x9 Image

    Andrei Soshnikov

    Andrei Soshnikov is an investigative journalist and chief editor of RFE/RL's Russian Investigative Unit, also known as Systema. He focuses on such topics as cybersecurity, the dark web, neo-Nazis, and corruption. Previously, he worked as a special correspondent and investigator at BBC's Russian service and BBC News.​

  • 16x9 Image

    Sergei Dobrynin

    Sergei Dobrynin is one of the leading investigative journalists in Russia. He has been instrumental in the production of dozens of in-depth reports, exposing corruption among Russia's political elite and revealing the murky operations behind Kremlin-led secret services. He joined RFE/RL in 2012.

  • 16x9 Image

    Yelizaveta Surnacheva

    Yelizaveta Surnacheva is journalist for Systema, RFE/RL's Russian Investigative Unit. Focused on political and social issues, she previously worked as an editor for the Russian investigative outlet Proyekt and BBC News.

  • 16x9 Image

    Dmitry Sukharev

    Dmitry Sukharev is an investigative journalist with Systema, RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit.

  • 16x9 Image

    Systema

    Systema is RFE/RL's Russian-language investigative unit, launched in 2023. The team conducts in-depth investigative journalism, producing high-profile reports and videos in Russian.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG