Switzerland Extradites Kremlin-Linked Russian Businessman To U.S.

Switzerland has extradited Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin to the United States, Swiss authorities reported on December 18.

“He was transferred in Zurich to U.S. police officers, who escorted him to a flight to the United States,” the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said in a statement.

Klyushin is a Kremlin-linked businessman who owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring and cybersecurity services. He was arrested in Valais Canton in March on a U.S. warrant.

Klyushin is accused in the United States of making tens of millions of dollars with accomplices via insider trading using hacked confidential information about listed U.S. companies.

According to Russian opposition media, Klyushin is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Aleksei Gromov. According to M13’s website, the firm provides services to the Russian presidential administration and government.

In August, Swiss authorities rejected a Russian request to allow Klyushin to face trial in Moscow.

With reporting by TASS