Navalny Supporter In Tatarstan Is Jailed For 10 Days

KAZAN -- A court in Russia's Tatarstan region has ordered a local activist to serve 10 days in jail in connection with a rally in support of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.

In a May 15 ruling, the court in Kazan ruled that Albert Abuzarov violated legislation on public gatherings and refused to obey police requests.

Abuzarov, who holds Russian and Australian passports, was detained along with four other activists during a May 14 rally in downtown Kazan to express support for Navalny.

Abuzarov's lawyer, Elza Nisanbekova, told RFE/RL that she would appeal the decision.

The four activists who were detained along with Abuzarov were released but informed that they face hearings on May 30 on the same charges.

