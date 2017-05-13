Tatarstan Failed-Bank Clients Detained In Moscow Protest

Two people from the Russian region of Tatarstan have been detained on Moscow's Red Square while attempting to present President Vladimir Putin with an icon.

Dmitry Berdnikov was detained on May 13 for allegedly holding an illegal demonstration, while Ivan Klimov was detained for allegedly illegally filming on Red Square.

The men were part of a group of clients of the troubled state-controlled Tatfondbank, which declared bankruptcy in April leaving some 300,000 account holders in the lurch.

On May 12, six other Tatfondbank clients were also detained for marching with icons in the same area.

The Tatfondbank depositors have been urging Putin to pay more attention to their plight.