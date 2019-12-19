Russia To Appeal Four-Year Doping Sanctions

Russia is set to contest a decision to ban the country from all major sporting events for four years over doping violations.



The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on December 19 it had "made a decision not to agree" with the punishments imposed last week by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).



A letter to WADA will be prepared on behalf of the president "in the next 10-15 days,” it said, a move that will trigger the appeal process in the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.



The WADA executive committee on December 9 made the unanimous decision to ban Russia’s athletes and officials from the Olympics, world championships, and other major events for four years.



The move came after WADA concluded that Moscow had manipulated laboratory data handed over to its investigators in January.



RUSADA had to hand over the data as a condition of its 2018 reinstatement following a three-year suspension after a large-scale over state-sponsored doping.



Speaking in Moscow on December 19 at his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said WADA had acted unfairly.



“The overwhelming majority of our athletes are clean and then why must all of them suffer?” he asked.



The bans mean Russia's flag and anthem will not be allowed at events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and soccer’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Russian athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag.

Based on reporting by the BBC and AFP