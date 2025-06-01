2 Trains Crash After Bridges Collapse In Western Russia Leaving Several Dead
Russian officials say at least 8 people are dead after bridges collapsed causing train crashes in two separate regions of Russia bordering Ukraine. Initial reports blamed an explosion when a bridge fell on a railway line in the Bryansk region on May 31 as a passenger train passed underneath. In the early hours of June 1, a railway bridge collapsed in the Kursk region as a freight train was crossing it. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.