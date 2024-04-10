News
Two Russians Jailed For Attempting To Join Legion Fighting For Ukraine
A military court in Russia on April 10 sentenced two men to nine years in prison each in separate cases for their plans to join the Freedom of Russia legion fighting with Ukraine against Russian forces. Vsevolod Kulikov, 19, from the western city of Lipetsk, was convicted of attempted arson on a military airport and attempted high treason. Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, from Tatarstan, was found guilty of attempted high treason. Almost 100 investigations on treason charges were launched in Russia in 2023 -- the highest number in post-Soviet Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Accuses Ukrainian Gas Company Linked To Biden’s Son Of Financing Terror
Russia's top investigative body said it had opened a probe into a Ukrainian company that formerly had ties to the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in what likely is an effort to spread disinformation in the midst of the heated U.S. presidential election campaign.
The Investigative Committee said on April 9 that it was launching its investigation into Burisma Holdings and its alleged involvement in the financing of terrorist activities in Russia by "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries." The committee said several Russian lawmakers had requested the probe.
Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian oil and gas company whose board of directors included Hunter Biden between 2014 and 2019.
The company has been at the center of unproven allegations for years by Republican lawmakers in the United States and others, who have claimed that then-Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Ukraine's prosecutor-general as a way to protect Burisma's principal owner.
The allegations have been repeatedly debunked, and outright refuted by some of the shady U.S. businessman who played a key role in spreading the original claims.
Donald Trump's first impeachment as president in 2019 was sparked by a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump appeared to condition U.S. military aid on Zelenskiy ordering a criminal investigation of Biden.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time told Democratic lawmakers that Trump's allies had pushed Zelenskiy to "publicly commit to investigations of Burisma."
Republican lawmakers who now control the House of Representatives made Burisma central to a push to try and impeach Biden. That effort all but collapsed in February when a key witness who claimed Joe and Hunter Biden had each accepted bribes of $5 million from Burisma was charged with making up the claims and lying to the FBI.
The allegation that "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries" were involved in financing terrorism inside Russia echoes a string of eyebrow-raising claims from Russian officials in the aftermath of the terror attack on Crocus City Hall last month, in which more than 140 people were killed.
A branch of Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility, but Russian officials have repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that Ukraine and the United States were involved.
Asked about the Investigative Committee report on April 10, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan called it "nonsense."
"Russia knows that it was ISIS that carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow," he said.
Russian Helicopter Downed In Crimea, Ukrainian Navy Says
A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed in Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Crimea region, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook on April 10. "Minus [one] Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Been looking for something. Found it," Pletenchuk wrote without giving further details. "I am not yet ready to provide verified information on this matter," Pletenchuk later told RFE/RL. Russia did not comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified. The Ka-27 is an anti-submarine helicopter developed during Soviet times. In February, the Ukrainian military reported the destruction of a Russian K-52 attack helicopter in the Avdiyivka area of Donetsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Russian Anti-War Lawmaker Reportedly Wanted In Murder Case
The Kommersant newspaper quoted sources on April 10 as saying that Magomed Gadzhiyev, a self-exiled former member of Russia's State Duma, is wanted on a charge of ordering the assassination of Maksud Sadikov, the rector of the Institute of Theology and International Relations, and his driver in Daghestan in 2011. In February, the Interior Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying that while outside of Russia, he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange for citizenship." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Court Says Bloc Failed To Justify Inclusion Of Russian Tycoons Fridman, Aven On Sanctions List
The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven should not have been included on a sanctions list for the period of February 2022 to March 2023. The two tycoons, who founded Russia's Alfa Bank, were placed on the bloc's sanctions list for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing the Kremlin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The court said none of the reasons given by the European Council for the inclusion of the two men on the list were "sufficiently substantiated." In March 2023, the EU reimposed the restrictive measures on the two men. They have lodged a separate legal appeal against that action.
Ukraine Downs 14 Of 17 Russian Drones But Odesa Sustains Damage
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 14 out of the 17 drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, the military said on April 10, adding that in Odesa, two Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed. Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, separately said that Russian drones and ballistic missiles targeted energy infrastructure. Two people were wounded and damage was caused to critical transport and logistics infrastructure by falling debris, Kiper said. Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile said that five Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region by its air defenses. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here.
Armenian Foreign Minister To Skip CIS Gathering
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not attend an upcoming meeting of his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a Foreign Ministry spokesperson has announced.
The session of the CIS Council is scheduled to be held in Minsk on April 12.
The CIS is a Moscow-led grouping of former Soviet republics that was set up immediately after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Georgia and Ukraine, both victims of Russian aggression, have already quit the CIS while Moldova, having suspended its de facto participation, has said it plans to quit the organization by the end of this year.
Armenia has long been a close ally of Russia but has in recent months taken steps to distance itself from that alliance, apparently angered by what it saw as a lack of support from Moscow during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian government has also criticized Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war for failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenians' control.
Mirzoyan's decision to skip the CIS gathering comes several days after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian held a trilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels. The meeting was focused on efforts to increase Armenia's resilience and diversify its economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia.
Russia denounced the Brussels meeting, accusing the West of trying to oust it from the South Caucasus.
Russian news agency TASS said that Armenia will be represented by a deputy minister at the meeting in Minsk, but the information could not be independently confirmed.
Armenia already lowered the level of its participation in CIS gatherings last week, when it sent a peacekeeping brigade commander to a meeting of CIS chiefs of staff in Moscow.
Blinken, Cameron Urge Congress To Pass Aid For Ukraine, Calling It Critical For World Security
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Congress on April 9 to approve new military aid for Ukraine, saying the stalled funding was critical for U.S., European, and world security. Speaking after a meeting at the State Department, Blinken repeated long-standing appeals for lawmakers to unblock the assistance that President Joe Biden has sought for months, while Cameron said he would make the same case in meetings on Capitol Hill. Cameron is the latest foreign government official to urge U.S. lawmakers to act swiftly to approve the assistance amid increasing concern over the Washington's role.
Russian Soldier Who Fled War In Ukraine Captured In Armenia
Russian military police have captured a Russian soldier in Armenia wanted in his homeland for refusing to fight in Ukraine, according to the Vanadzor branch of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly.
Ani Chatinian, a lawyer for the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly, said the organization learned of the arrest of Anatoly Shchetinin on April 9 and was trying to prevent him from being sent to Russia.
Shchetinin was detained on the territory of a Russian military base in Armenia's northwestern city of Gyumri and preparations were under way to fly him to Russia, according to human rights activists.
Artur Sakunts, the head of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly office in the Armenian city of Vanadzor, told the publication that first reported Shchetinin's arrest that it was unknown under what circumstances he was detained. In a statement, the organization said that the "abduction" of the soldier violated Armenian law.
The case is similar to one last year involving Russian citizen Dmitry Setrakov, who fled Russia to avoid mobilization to the war in Ukraine. Setrakov was detained in November.
Rights watchdogs said at the time that Setrakov was detained by Russian military police on Armenian territory.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in an interview with France 24 in February, expressed concern over the detention of Setrakov, calling it "an abduction" and saying "we cannot tolerate illegal actions on our territory."
Setrakov deserted from the Russian Army and was also detained in Gyumri. Twelve days after his arrest, he was taken to Russia.
Chatinian said the actions of the Russians in both cases were "unauthorized and criminal."
"We've sent a report to the Prosecutor-General's Office about the crime," Chatinian said. The report says Russian law enforcement agencies in the territory under the jurisdiction of Armenia "have no jurisdiction to carry out such an operation, and Anatoly Shchetinin should be transferred immediately to law enforcement agencies in Armenia."
Shchetinin's reason for refusing to fight is unknown. It is also not known how he arrived in Armenia and whether he was conscripted into the military or volunteered to fight.
What happened both in the case of Setrakov and in Shchetinin's case is illegal and exaggerates the scope of the powers of the Russian military, Chatinian stressed.
She added that lawyers must act very quickly to avoid repeating what happened to Setrakov, who was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and is now in the fourth month of that sentence in a prison in Rostov.
- By Current Time
Russian Anti-War Activist Demidenko 'Committed Suicide,' Prison Officials Say
Russian anti-war activist Aleksandr Demidenko, whose death in custody last week was announced to his family by his lawyer on April 8, committed suicide while in pretrial detention, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service told the Bel.Ru Telegram channel. The Russian media website IStories said Demidenko's family had yet to see his body. The 61-year-old activist, who openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine and helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the Belgorod region to return to Ukraine, was arrested in October 2023. He was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail for drinking alcohol in public. Police later charged him with illegal weapon possession. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Zelenskiy Inspects Fortifications In Kharkiv, Urges Western Partners To Send More Aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 9 visited the Kharkiv region to inspect defensive fortifications and issue another appeal for more military aid from Ukraine's Western backers in light of daily shelling of the region by the Russian military.
"Kharkiv region is a very important area. We have to be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves," Zelensky said in a statement on his website.
Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that the fortifications consisted of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts, and other types of shelters. Blockades being set up in the region include rows of concrete pyramids known as dragon's teeth, and anti-tank ditches.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine will do everything it can to better protect the city from Russian attacks, Zelenskiy said, adding that the military leadership had a solution to strengthen Kharkiv's air defenses.
Later on April 9, the U.S. State Department announced an emergency $138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Hawk medium-range, surface-to-air missile systems, which provide air defense.
The announcement came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a congressional hearing that without Washington's support, the United States risks that Ukraine will fall to Russia.
"Ukraine matters, and the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will have global implications for our national security as well," Austin said.
Both the State Department and Defense Department have been pushing Congress to pass a $60 billion aid package that has been stalled in the U.S. Congress for months amid domestic political wrangling.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Kharkiv have intensified in recent weeks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said recently that Russian troops often fire S-300s at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region of Russia, and these missiles reach the city in 40 seconds. Iranian-made Shahed drones are also being used more and more often.
Ukraine is struggling to protect its cities from incoming Russian missiles, drones, and bombs amid shortages of crucial ammunition and air-defense systems.
WATCH: At least one woman was killed and three others wounded in the Ukrainian town of Bilopillya, in the Sumy region, after the Russian military dropped four guided bombs in the center of the town, local officials said on April 8.
Zelenskiy has been demanding on an almost daily basis that Kyiv's Western backers increase their supplies of arms.
"Kharkiv needs robust defense. There is a solution to Russia's constant terror. We need air-defense systems and missiles for them," Zelenskiy said earlier.
"The world has no right to remain indifferent while Russia deliberately destroys the city day after day and kills people in their homes," he said.
Zelenskiy held meetings during his visit to Kharkiv on the defense of critical infrastructure and the functioning of energy systems in the Kharkiv region.
He met with the commander of the air force, General Mykola Oleshchuk, to discuss "the organization of a new scheme for the protection of Kharkiv from the air with the involvement of additional air defense equipment."
He also met with Synyehubov, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, chairman of Ukrenerho, who reported on the consequences of Russian shelling on energy generating capacities and the current situation with electricity supply.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said there were 66 combat clashes during the day on the front line. It said the situation in the north "did not change significantly during the day."
In eastern Donetsk, Russian forces continued their attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses in several comminities west of Avdiyivka, and in southern Kherson region, the General Staff said Russian forces continue to try to knock Ukrainian forces from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukraine's air force said earlier it destroyed all 20 drones launched by Russia early on April 9 at seven of its regions -- Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsya, and Lviv.
Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian anti-ship Neptune missile over the Black Sea and four drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
Neither report could be independently confirmed immediately.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Armenian Opposition Has Concerns After Parliament Holds Closed-Door Border Session
Members of the opposition in Armenia's parliament said their concerns over negotiations with Azerbaijan on border-delimitation issues were not allayed by government officials during a special session held at their initiative on April 9.
After the 90-minute meeting, Taguhi Tovmasian, a member of the Pativ Unem faction, told reporters that she actually learned "nothing new" on the border-delimitation process.
The pro-government majority in parliament approved holding the meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian behind closed doors.
This prompted Tovmasian to say it took place "under the smokescreen of secrecy" as the government "once again tried to impart some mysteriousness to their actions."
She said the concern was that "after [what happened] to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenian), the Republic of Armenia is in serious danger."
Baku and Yerevan have been conducting negotiations over their respective borders for decades, but the process took on new urgency after Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh amid a swift military offensive in September 2023.
Unlike in the past, the talks are now being conducted one-on-one without Russian, U.S., or EU mediators.
Mirzoyan said on April 6 that Yerevan and Baku had agreed several times at top-level meetings on recognizing each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, but the Azerbaijanis showed a "reluctance" when it is placed in a draft treaty.
Ishkhan Saghatelian, a member of the Hayastan faction, claimed that the closed-door meeting again showed that "there is no real border delimitation and demarcation work" and "no real Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations."
He claimed "new demands for capitulation" are being presented by Azerbaijan and the current authorities "intend to yield" to them.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his team have repeatedly refuted opposition claims that Yerevan is going to cede any part of the internationally recognized territory of Armenia to Baku.
Mirzoyan and Grigorian did not talk to the media after the session. Grigorian told RFE/RL prior to the meeting that there was still no final decision on starting the delimitation process in Armenia's northeastern Tavush Province.
"The decision to start the delimitation from that part can be made when there is a consensus on the rest of the fundamental issues," he said.
Talks about the start of the border delimitation and demarcation process in Tavush began in March, when Pashinian traveled to the province to meet with residents of local communities situated next to four villages that used to be part of Soviet Azerbaijan but have been under Armenian military control since the 1990s.
Pashinian signaled his readiness to accept Baku's demands for Armenian withdrawal from those villages but did not make their handover conditional on the liberation of any Armenian territory occupied by Azerbaijani forces in the early 1990s and 2021-22. He said Azerbaijan would go to war unless Armenia handed those territories back.
The statement prompted strong condemnation from opposition leaders and serious concern from residents of several Tavush villages that would be affected by the withdrawal.
The villagers said they would lose access to their land, have trouble communicating with the rest of the country, and be far more vulnerable to Azerbaijani attacks.
During a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported by Pashinian's office on April 9, he said that Armenia was ready for solutions "based on the principles agreed on October 6, 2022, in Prague, on May 14 and July 15, 2023, in Brussels, as well as on October 5, 2023, in Granada."
Pashinian has said the principles concern mutual recognition of territorial integrity and borders, border delimitation based on a 1991 declaration signed by a dozen former Soviet republics including Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the sovereign jurisdictions of the states over transportation links passing through their territories.
"Pashinian considered any attempt to distort these principles unacceptable," the statement said.
The closed-door Armenian parliament session came amid heightened tensions at the border with Azerbaijan. The Armenian Defense Ministry released three statements during the day denying Baku's claims that Armenian armed forces had fired at Azerbaijani Army positions.
At the same time, the ministry accused Azerbaijani armed forces of firing at Armenian positions.
The Armenian Interior Ministry reported more damage to a house in the southern village of Tegh as a result of "sporadic gunfire" by Azerbaijani forces.
With reporting by Shoghik Galstian
- By Todd Prince
U.S. Lawmakers Call For Kara-Murza's Release, Say Russian Prisoner 'Not Forgotten'
WASHINGTON -- Two years after Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza's arrest and conviction on terrorist charges viewed as politically motivated, U.S. lawmakers say they haven't forgotten their "friend."
At an April 9 conference in Washington organized to coincide with the anniversary of Kara-Murza’s arrest, the lawmakers said they will fight for him until he is released and called on the State Department to declare him wrongfully detained.
"We will continue to advocate for his immediate and unconditional release for as long as it takes," Representative Jim McGovern (Democrat-Massachusetts), co-chair of the Congressional Human Rights Commission.
"We will continue to raise our voices. We will continue to have gatherings like this all throughout the country and all throughout the world," he told those gathered, including Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevgenia, and two children.
Kara-Murza was arrested on April 11, 2022, upon his return to Russia following talks in the United States and Europe where he called President Vladimir Putin a war criminal for his decision to invade Ukraine.
Putin in March 2022 outlawed criticism of the war -- which he calls a "special military operation" -- and the armed forces as part of a sweeping post-invasion crackdown on freedoms.
A court sentenced Kara-Murza, 43, to a quarter-century in prison, the longest jail term handed to a Kremlin opponent in post-Soviet Russia and one more reminiscent of Stalinist times. The long sentence is symbolic of the harsher pivot Putin has taken since launching the war.
U.S. lawmakers, who were joined at the conference by European ambassadors, expressed deep concern about Kara-Murza's fate in prison, highlighting the death of fellow opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in an Arctic prison in unclear circumstances in February.
Navalny, 47, was serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges he and Western officials say were politically motivated.
"Russian prisons are notorious for their death toll," McGovern said. "Sitting in a Siberian prison, Vladimir's health is at risk. His life is a risk. And those in Russia with hope for a better future should not have to lose another leader to Putin's fear and paranoia."
Latvian Ambassador to the United States Maris Selga called on Western countries, especially the United States, to continue to support Ukraine militarily, saying Moscow's defeat is critical to ushering in the democratic Russia that Kara-Murza is fighting for.
"As we support him and condemn his imprisonment, we must remain committed to stopping Putin and hold him accountable. This includes by supporting Ukraine in every way possible necessary until they achieve victory," Selga said.
Representative Steve Cohen (Democrat-Tennessee), a member of the Congressional Helsinki Commission on human rights, expressed frustration that the State Department hasn't declared Kara-Murza wrongfully detained despite multiple requests.
"We have written and we have written and we have written" to the State Department, he said.
RFE/RL has also pushed the State Department to designate its journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been jailed in Russia since last year, as wrongfully detained without success.
When a person is declared wrongfully detained, it activates various State Department offices and other U.S. government agencies to work together with colleagues inside and outside the government to develop a strategy to secure their release.
Sonata Coulter, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing policy toward Russia and Central Europe, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and other international organizations consistently raise Kara-Murza's case.
She did not comment on whether the State Department will declare him wrongfully detained. She said Kara-Murza was one of about 700 political prisoners in Russia.
"Russia's internal repression enables its external aggression. These are inextricably linked, and we cannot address one without the other," she said.
James Roscoe, deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Washington, also said that U.K. diplomats continued to raise Kara-Murza's case with Russian officials in Moscow and at the United Nations. Kara-Murza is a dual Russian and British citizen but has spent much time in the United States, where his wife and children live.
Kara-Murza played a leading role alongside his mentor, Boris Nemtsov -- who was assassinated in 2015 -- in persuading the U.S. Congress to pass groundbreaking sanctions legislation that targets corrupt officials and human rights abusers in Russia, including people close to Putin.
Kara-Murza believes he was deliberately poisoned twice in Russia as retribution for his lobbying for the legislation. Tests of his tissue samples conducted by FBI and U.S. federal research laboratories were unable to determine what caused his illnesses, but the FBI, whose director was directly involved, said it had investigated the matter "as a case of intentional poisoning."
In a sign of the legislation's power to inflict economic pain, the Kremlin lobbied hard to prevent its passage and later sought its repeal.
Kara-Murza returned to Russia despite pleas by U.S. lawmakers and others not to. He told them he was a Russian politician and must be in the country to have an impact.
Since his arrest and conviction, he has been moved around in prison. In January, he was transferred to a punitive cell unit in a Siberian prison.
Unlike in regular parts of prisons where inmates can move around, work, visit a library or prayer rooms, or engage in other leisure activities, those incarcerated in punitive cells are isolated from the rest of the correctional facility.
His interaction with the outside world is through his lawyer.
"The worst fear of a political prisoner is to be forgotten," Cohen told the audience. Kara-Murza "has not been forgotten."
Nobel Laureate Byalyatski's Condition Worsens After 1,000 Days In Belarusian Prison, Wife Says
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski marked his 1,000th day in prison in Belarus on April 9 amid increasing fears about his deteriorating health, his wife said. Natallya Pinchuk told AP that Byalyatski, 61, had been in solitary confinement for the past half-year despite chronic illnesses. She said she had learned from people who have left the prison that his condition is continuing to worsen. She urged the United Nations to "act more actively" to help Byalyatski, who is serving a 10-year sentence linked to his human rights activities, and other political prisoners in Belarus.
Chechen Woman's Disappearance Investigated As Possible Murder, Rights Group Says
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating the disappearance of a Chechen woman who was forcibly sent back to Chechnya last year as a possible murder, the SK SOS human rights group said on April 8.
The human rights group said earlier that police in Russia's second-largest city started an investigation into Seda Suleimanova's disappearance in late March, adding that the 26-year-old may have been the victim of a so-called "honor" killing in her native region.
SK SOS now says it discovered that Suleimanova's case is being investigated as murder but did not say how it found out or release details about the investigation.
Russian authorities had been reluctant to investigate Suleimanova's case and in recent months had briefly detained several of her supporters who tried to raise awareness about her disappearance.
Meanwhile, Suleimanova's relatives insisted that she left Chechnya on February 5. However, SK SOS said its activists called two of Suleimanova's relatives on February 6, and they assured them that she was there with them but refused to pass the telephone to her so that she could talk.
On February 7, SK SOS quoted two independent sources in Chechnya as saying that the woman may have been killed.
Suleimanova's story attracted the attention of international human rights organizations in August after police in St. Petersburg detained her along with her partner, Stanislav Kudryavtsev, at their apartment and took them to a police station. There she was informed that she was suspected of stealing jewelry in Chechnya, a charge she denied.
Suleimanova was then transferred to Chechnya, and attempts to locate her by Kudryavtsev, who converted to Islam to be able to visit Chechnya and marry Suleimanova, have failed.
In September, Chechen authorities issued a video showing Suleimanova in Chechnya. She did not speak in the video, and after it was released no information on her whereabouts was made public.
Suleimanova had turned to SK SOS in October 2022 for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives might kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say families in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return them to their relatives. When they return, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
To make matters worse for the victims, local authorities usually take the side of those accused of being the abusers.
Despite Being Jailed, Iranian Activist Sentenced For Failing To Report To Prison
An Iranian political activist who was granted medical leave from Tehran’s Evin prison last year has been sentenced to 74 lashes for what authorities termed "absence and failure to report to prison," even though he was actually in prison when the case was filed against him.
Hossein Razzagh was arrested in July 2022 in the northern Iranian city of Amol, and was transferred to Evin prison. He was granted several days of medical leave in April 2023 due to health issues but subsequently returned to prison despite medical advice that his health was poor.
Despite his return, the Tehran Public and Revolutionary Court initiated a case against him in absentia, saying there was a "lack of access to the accused." Razzagh was subsequently sentenced to 74 lashes. The court did not explain its decision.
In March, Razzagh's Telegram channel announced that he had lodged complaints against various security and judicial officials for beatings he allegedly received in Evin prison's ward 209, under the jurisdiction of the Intelligence Ministry.
Security personnel in ward 209 reportedly subjected Razzagh to hours of torture following the beatings.
Razzagh was one of the founders of a room on the Clubhouse social-media site called "Freedom Square," which he said was removed from the platform due to pressure and threats from the ministry.
An audio-based social-media application, Clubhouse has become a major platform for dialogue among Iranians, who join virtual chat rooms to hear from analysts, journalists, and dissidents.
Razzagh is one of several political prisoners in Evin prison who have publicly condemned the judiciary for its treatment of prisoners, including the reported "exile" of Saeed Madani, a social researcher and civil activist, to Damavand prison.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prison Term Of Former Head Of Navalny's Bashkortostan Team Extended
The Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region on April 9 extended the prison sentence of Lilia Chanysheva, the former head of late opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team in Ufa, by two years after prosecutors said her initial 7 1/2-year sentence for extremism was too lenient.
Prosecutors had demanded an extension of 2 1/2 years to bring her sentence to 10 years. Chanysheva, speaking during a court hearing, reiterated her not-guilty plea.
Chanysheva was initially sentenced in June 2023 after a court in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, found her guilty of creating an extremist community, inciting extremism, and establishing an organization that violated citizens' rights.
Her co-defendant, activist Rustem Mulyukov, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years on charges of taking part in the activities of an extremist organization, including organizing events, educational seminars, investigative programs, and rallies and demonstrations in Ufa. The Supreme Court did not change his prison term.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appeared to be retroactive to the period of time before the organization she worked for had been legally classified as extremist.
Navalny died on February 16 in an Arctic prison while serving a 19-year term on extremism and other charges.
Several opposition leaders and other associates of Navalny have been charged with establishing an extremist group.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several of Navalny's former associates have been charged with discrediting the Russian military, distributing "fake" news about the military, and extremism.
Also last year, the former leader of Navalny’s team in the Altai region, Vadim Ostanin, was sentenced to nine years in prison on an extremism charge.
With reporting by SOTAVision, Mediazona, and Meduza
Iran Blocks 'Blind Date' As Part Of Social-Media Crackdown
Iran's judicial authorities have seized the Instagram page of the popular online program Blind Date, hosted by an Iranian influencer known as Viny, as part of a sweeping crackdown on social-media content.
The official announcement, made on Viny's Instagram page, which has more than 1.2 million followers, said the action was taken by judicial order and the page would remain inaccessible until further notice.
"This page is by order of the honorable judicial authority by Faraja and until further notice is unavailable," the only post now available on the page says.
Blind Date has gained significant popularity within Iran, drawing millions of viewers to its YouTube-based episodes where participants, unfamiliar with each other, engage in conversations to determine potential compatibility.
The show's success highlights how Iranian vloggers have been showcasing the lifestyle of the country's new generation even though it clashes with the conservative Islamic leadership.
Iran has long faced criticism for its extensive Internet restrictions, with many citizens relying on virtual private networks (VPNs) to access blocked content, including social media such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram.
The government's action against Viny marks a significant escalation in its efforts to control online content.
Historically, such interventions were limited to individuals whose activities garnered widespread recognition on social media.
The clampdown also reflects the authorities' concern over the rising influence of "Generation Z" and their unfiltered portrayal of life in Iran, challenging the government's narrative and censorship efforts.
This generation's documentation of their lives and then sharing their experiences often pushes the boundaries of what is traditionally acceptable, posing a new challenge for a government grappling with the pervasive reach of the Internet and social media, analysts say.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Warns Worse To Come As Floods Ravage Russia, Kazakhstan
The Kremlin has warned that water levels have yet to peak in several regions of the country as tens of thousands in southern Russia -- and in neighboring Kazakhstan -- scrambled to avoid some of the worst flooding in decades as unseasonably warm temperatures melt snow faster than usual.
More than 10,000 homes have already been flooded by water cascading from the Ural Mountains and Siberia, with thousands more at risk, according to local officials.
In northern Kazakhstan, the situation is said to be worse, with more than 86,000 people evacuated.
Several regions in both countries have declared states of emergency as officials scramble to coordinate their response.
"Difficult days are still ahead," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on April 9. "There is a lot of water coming."
Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, on joint efforts to deal with the disaster.
"Close collaboration of the two nations' corresponding agencies that have been jointly monitoring and forecasting the situation, outlining and implementing coordinating measures to react to the situation were emphasized during the talks," a statement on the Kremlin website said, adding that "the leaders of the two countries agreed to intensify emergency efforts."
WATCH: In Russia, anger boiled over as crowds asked for help from President Vladimir Putin and chanted "Shame on you!" at local officials.
In Russia, the worst flooding has been in the Orenburg region, where a local dam has ruptured three times in the city of Orsk since April 5.
At least five people have died during the floods, and on April 8 local residents picketed the local government headquarters in Orsk, demanding increased official action and urging Putin to intervene.
Peskov told reporters on April 9 that Putin did not plan to visit the Orenburg region at the moment, stressing that the president "is taking care of the issue" without being at the site.
According to the latest information from Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry, 3,365 private homes and 348 households remain under water in the country’s Atyrau, Aqmola, Aqtobe, North Kazakhstan, and Qostanai regions.
WATCH: Floodwaters in the western Kazakh city of Oral forced residents to move to safer ground. Many complained official rescue efforts were disorganized.
It said that 15 trucks with 300 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, tents, clothes, flashlights, and energy generators, had arrived in four flood-affected regions.
With reporting by Tengrinews and RFE/RL's Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Russian services
Some Members Of Kyrgyz Investigative Group Released To House Arrest
A Bishkek court on April 9 ordered four of eight jailed reporters from the Temirov Live investigative group to be transferred to house arrest. Joodar Buzumov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tajibek-uulu, and Saipidin Sultanaliev were released following the court decision. The four were among 11 journalists detained on January 16 for allegedly "calling for mass riots," a charge the journalists reject. In March, two of the 11 journalists were transferred to house arrest, while one was released on condition they would not leave Bishkek. Rights groups have condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on media freedom. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Kian Sharifi
EU Drops Sanctions On Iranian Tech Firm Accused Of Internet Censorship
A European Union official says the bloc has removed sanctions on the Iranian tech startup ArvanCloud because it "no longer" saw the need to keep them on a company it once accused of being involved in Tehran's crackdown on Internet access.
The Council of the European Union on April 4 decided to drop its sanctions on ArvanCloud -- less than two years after imposing them -- without explanation. The EU official confirmed the decision to RFE/RL late on April 8.
The company remains under U.S. and British sanctions.
The EU placed sanctions on ArvanCloud in November 2022, at the height of nationwide protests, for its alleged involvement in Internet censorship and "efforts of the Iranian government to shut down the Internet" during the unrest.
It also accused the company of having ties to people "responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran," including the EU-sanctioned Information and Communications Technology Minister Isa Zarepour.
At the time, ArvanCloud said that it had "failed to counter rumors and defend "our innocence."
The company said it "welcomes" the EU’s decision to delist it, which it said came after it presented "technical and legal documentations" to the European Court of Justice challenging the sanctions.
An EU official speaking on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL on April 8 the bloc's member states "agreed that the reasons to keep [ArvanCloud] on the list are no longer there" during the council's regular review of its sanctions regime.
"This is based on the deliberations and assessment in the relevant council bodies, which are confidential," the official said, without mentioning the court case.
The EU's apparent lack of transparency has drawn the ire of advocates.
"To say that the delisting of a company listed for its human rights violations occurred like this is very concerning," said Mahsa Alimardani, senior program officer for the Middle East and North Africa at Article19, a U.K.-based rights organization.
"There was very little public transparency over the process or the opportunity for civil society to get involved."
A leaked document, which Alimardani said had been independently verified by Article19, suggests that the government of Iran's conservative President Ebrahim Raisi supported ArvanCloud's court case.
The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on ArvanCloud in 2023, and Washington says it has no intention of delisting the company.
"ArvanCloud will remain sanctioned by the United States for its clear role in facilitating censorship to the detriment of the people of Iran," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press conference on April 8.
He added that the company "maintains a close relationship" with Iran's Intelligence Ministry.
"This is a very dangerous precedent for human rights advocacy and accountability," Alimardani said of the EU's decision, but added, "The very strong and enduring U.S. sanctions might still deter the EU from doing business with Arvan[Cloud]."
- By AFP
U.S. Sent Seized Iranian Munitions To Ukraine
The United States has given Ukraine small arms and ammunition that were seized while being transferred from Iran to Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. military said on April 9. The transfer last week came as Ukraine suffers from significant shortages of ammunition and Republican lawmakers block new aid. "The U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces" on April 4, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, formerly Twitter.
Tajik Man Arrested In Italy For Alleged Terrorism-Related Crimes
Italian police said on April 8 that a Tajik man was arrested in Rome as he arrived from the Netherlands on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State extremist group. Italian media identified the man as 32-year-old Ilhom Sairahmonzoda, adding that he was arrested at Tajikistan's request. According to the police, the man is wanted for terrorism-related crimes. The statement did not say if the man had any links to several ethnic Tajiks arrested in Russia last month for their alleged involvement in a terrorist attack on an entertainment center near Moscow that claimed more than 140 lives. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Belarusian Activist Gets 10 Years In Prison For Supporting Ukraine
A court in the southeastern Belarusian region of Homel sentenced activist Ivan Sukhamerau to 10 years in prison on April 8 on charges of taking part in an extremist group's activities, financially supporting Ukraine's armed forces, and planning to join the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, consisting of Belarusian citizens who have been fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against occupying Russian troops. Investigators also accused the 28-year-old activist of being a subscriber to "extremist" Telegram channels, spreading false information about authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
