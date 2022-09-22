News
UN Report Lists War In Ukraine As Driving Factor In World Hunger
The United Nations has warned that acute food insecurity is likely to "rise precipitously" by the end of the year in 19 "hunger hot spots" around the world in part due to Russia's war against Ukraine.
The findings were made in a joint report issued on September 21 by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program, which listed the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, climate extremes, displacement of people, and economic instability as "key drivers" of global food insecurity.
The report called for "urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods and prevent famine in hot-spot countries where acute food insecurity is expected to worsen" over the next three months.
Drought in the Horn of Africa, where food shortages have been compounded by obstacles to the import of Ukrainian grain due to Russia's invasion in February, was singled out as factor in people being pushed to the "brink of starvation."
The report also noted the impact of disastrous monsoon floods in Pakistan, which relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian grain imports, and expected below-average rainfall and resulting water shortages in Afghanistan as major contributors to food insecurity in those countries.
Syria, in the Middle East, and the Latin American countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti are also among the 19 "hunger hot spots."
Overall, an all-time high of some 970,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" around the world if no action is taken.
Afghanistan was listed among the five countries expected to face "catastrophic hunger," as opposed to only two countries placed in that category six years ago. The report also said that Afghanistan, along with Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, remain at the "highest alert" as hunger hot spots.
Up to 26 million people in the Horn of Africa, which is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years, are expected to face "crisis" levels of food insecurity.
The report also citied high prices for food, fuel, and fertilizers as contributing factors that are leading many governments to enact austerity measures that can affect the purchasing power of the most vulnerable families.
The expected increase in this trend, the UN warned, raises the risk of "civil unrest driven by increasing socioeconomic grievances."
In July, the UN and Turkey brokered an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to remove Russian blockades on grain exports from Ukraine, one of the world's top suppliers.
Prior to the agreement, Russian warships involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been enforcing a blockade that had help drive up global food prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month hinted at backtracking on the deal, claiming that the Ukrainian grain exports were failing to reach poorer countries as intended, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
Grain prices have tumbled since the deal was reached, easing economic pressures on poor countries.
Putin has also said that Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine were hindering the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
All Of The Latest News
Kazakh Parliament Cancels Holiday In Honor Of Ex-President Nazarbaev
ASTANA -- The Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a motion to annul a state holiday instituted in honor of the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
The bill to scrap the Day of the First President, observed on December 1, is the latest move by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in his apparent efforts to distance himself from his predecessor.
The Day of the First President was first marked as a state holiday in 2012.
The bill, which was approved by the lower chamber, the Mazhilis, in early September, will take effect after Toqaev signs it into law.
The Senate's approval of the bill comes three days after Toqaev's decree to change the name of Kazakhstan's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan came into force.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan to honor Nazarbaev in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev stepped down, many Kazakhs remained bitter about the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests started over a fuel-price hike, and then exploded into deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to enjoy any of the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and have not changed the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Warn Citizens Of Repercussions For Joining Russian Forces In Ukraine
Kyrgyz and Uzbek authorities have warned citizens working as migrant laborers in Russia of serious repercussions for joining the Russian military in its ongoing war in Ukraine after Moscow announced a partial mobilization.
The Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow issued a statement on September 21, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on mobilization, saying that any form of participation in military activities on the territory of foreign countries is considered mercenary activity and will be punished by up to 10 years in prison and the confiscation of all property.
"The embassy urges Kyrgyz citizens to immediately notify the diplomatic representation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation if they receive documents calling them to join any military operations," the statement said.
According to Kyrgyzstan's official statistics, more than 1 million Kyrgyz citizens reside in Russia as labor migrants.
Kyrgyzstan recognizes dual citizenship with countries that do not border the Central Asian state, so many Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia also hold Russian citizenship and therefore are eligible for military mobilization.
On September 20, Russian lawmakers approved a bill on amendments to the Criminal Code that envisage lengthy prison terms for Russian citizens who refuse to join the armed forces.
Also on September 21, the Prosecutor-General's Office of another Central Asian state, Uzbekistan, issued a statement warning Uzbek labor migrants that it is illegal for them to join foreign militaries and they risk up to 10 years in prison.
Earlier this month, media reports in Ukraine said Ukrainian armed forces captured two Central Asian men in Russian military uniform during a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region who said they were Uzbek nationals who resided in Moscow before joining a private paramilitary group in Russia.
Last week, the Uzbek Embassy in Kyiv asked Ukrainian authorities to provide detailed information about the two captured Uzbeks.
Uzbekistan does not recognize dual citizenship, but many of about 1.2 million Uzbek migrants in Russia seek Russian citizenship, with some trying to obtain naturalization through serving in the armed forces.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service
Iranian Internet Services Disrupted Amid Protests Over Woman's Death
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown as nationwide protests continue over the death of a 22-year-old woman after she was detained by the country's morality police.
NetBlocks, a London-based Internet observatory group, said Iran was now subject to the most severe Internet restrictions since violent November 2019 protests over the sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Several social-media users reported on September 21 that the government had blocked Instagram and WhatsApp.
NetBlocks has also confirmed the widespread disruption of access to WhatsApp in Iran.
Iranian authorities already block tens of thousands of websites and regularly throttle or cut Internet connectivity during crucial periods, including a near-total shutdown for almost a week during the 2019 protests.
International social-media platforms are subject to regular blocking in Iran, and journalists and others rely on virtual personal networks( VPNs) to circumvent the restrictions and access services like Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
The blocking of Instagram, which was the only important social network available to Iranian users, occurred as anti-government protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking rules on head covering entered their fifth day.
The protests have expanded to as many as 80 cities in Iran, with at least nine deaths confirmed by various sources.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russians Rush For Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be mobilized.
Ticket prices skyrocketed amid apparent fears that Russia's borders could soon close or that Putin might announce a general mobilization.
Large numbers of Russians have already left the country since Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine almost seven months ago.
Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, saw tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flight quickly sell out for the next several days, while the price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai reached as much as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way, economy-class fare.
A Belgrade-based group called Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, and Serbs Together Against War tweeted that there were no available flights to Belgrade from Russia until mid-October. It said flights to Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia also sold out.
Russians can enter Serbia without a visa. Belgrade has not joined Western sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.
Allies such as Belarus and China also have not imposed sanctions on Russia.
Some social media postings alleged people already had been turned back from Russia's land border with Georgia and that the website of the state Russian railway company had collapsed because too many people were checking for ways out of the country.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S.-Russian Crew Arrives At ISS As Collaboration In Space Continues Despite Ukraine War
A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after blasting off on a Russian Soyuz rocket in a rare instance of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
The Russian space agency Roskosmos and NASA both broadcast the launch live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21.
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin comprise the crew, who will spend six months on the ISS. They join three other Russian cosmonauts, three other U.S. astronauts, and one Italian currently on the orbiting space laboratory.
Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Dennis Matveyev, and Sergei Korsakov are scheduled to leave the station next week after their six-month stay, NASA said.
The flight marked the first time a U.S. astronaut traveled to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz rocket since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
The United States and other Western countries have hit Moscow with unprecedented sanctions over the invasion, sinking Russia's relations with the West to new lows.
The ISS, a collaboration among the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Space Agency, and Russia, represents one of the last remaining areas of cooperation.
But the new head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos in July said Russia intended to quit the ISS after 2024 in favor of creating its own orbital station.
Speaking a few weeks ahead of the mission, Rubio called the cooperation between NASA and Roskosmos "good and strong" despite the heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
UN Nuclear Chief Still Pushing For Protection Zone Around Zaporizhzhya Plant
The head of the UN nuclear agency says he will not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine and hopes to go to Ukraine and Russia soon to push for an agreement.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at the United Nations in New York on September 21 that the situation at the plant "is still getting worse and we can't wait for something regrettable to happen."
Grossi said he was now entering "real negotiations" with both countries and wanted an agreement on a protection zone as soon as possible.
"Even in the worst of conditions diplomacy should never stop. We can't throw our hands up and say look at what's being said, go away and hope that something will happen to solve this situation," Grossi said. "It's our responsibility to do it by proposing pragmatic, realistic, and physical proposals on the table."
Grossi held separate talks in New York on September 21 with Ukrainian officials and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Issues being discussed include the radius of the protection zone and the role of two IAEA officials currently stationed at the plant.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
Shelling on September 21 damaged cables providing essential electricity to one of the reactors, temporarily forcing the unit to run on emergency diesel generators before external power was restored, the IAEA said.
The power lines ensure that the plant can cool nuclear fuel rods and waste, which is essential to prevent a meltdown.
Grossi has voiced alarm over shelling in the past that he said damaged buildings close to the plant's six reactors and risked nuclear catastrophe. He has noted that it is the first time in history that an active nuclear power plant has been caught in a war zone.
Russian forces took over the plant soon after launching their invasion of Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian technicians operate the power station.
The Ukrainian state agency in charge of the plant said earlier on September 21 that the power plant came under Russian fire overnight, causing a disruption of power at the facility.
In a statement released on social media on September 21, Enerhoatom said the shelling had damaged equipment of the only working reactor -- Unit No. 6 -- at the plant.
"Due to the loss of power, there was an emergency start-up of two diesel generators of the safety systems to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps," Enerhoatom said in a post on Telegram.
On September 20 in the nearby Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, shelling damaged a cooling system, a dining hall for staff, and an unspecified "special building," the city administration said in a statement. There were no further details about the damage.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU's Borrell Promises New Sanctions Against Russia Following Military Call-Up
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has promised new punitive measures against Russia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization to buttress its war effort in Ukraine.
"We decided to bring forward as soon as possible additional restrictive measures against Russia in coordination with partners," Borrell said on September 21 following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Borrell said that the bloc "will study, we will adopt, new restrictive measures, both personal and sectoral," and that a final decision on the new sanctions would need to be made at a formal session of the EU ministers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered a partial military mobilization to help "liberate" the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Russian forces have recently lost territorial gains made following its unprovoked invasion in February.
Putin's address came a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, triggering international outrage and condemnation.
Putin also said his threat to use everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory was "not a bluff." His words were widely seen as a reference to Russia's nuclear arsenal.
In a statement, Borrell said that "on 21 September, Russia chose a path of confrontation by announcing a partial mobilization in Russia, by supporting the organization of illegal 'referenda' in the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia and by threatening again with the use of weapons of mass destruction."
Borrell added that "the references to nuclear weapons do not shake our determination, resolve, and unity to stand by Ukraine and our comprehensive support to Ukraine's ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty as long as it takes."
Threatening Europe with the use of nuclear weapons, Borrell said, "is a real danger to the whole world, and the international community has to react."
The members of the 27-country EU bloc, he said, must reiterate their continuing support for Ukraine, and "alert the international community about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us."
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Announces Release Of 215 Prisoners In Largest Exchange Since Russia's Invasion
Ukraine has announced the release of 215 of its soldiers, including fighters who led the defense of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks, in exchange for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the prisoner release in his nightly address on September 21.
Zelenskiy said five military commanders, including leaders of the defense of Azovstal earlier this year, were taken to Turkey as part of an operation prepared in advance and agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The released prisoners will remain in Turkey "in total security and in comfortable conditions" until the end of the war, Zelenskiy added.
Among the 55 prisoners turned over to Russia is Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy said. Medvedchuk had been held under house arrest since May of 2021 on charges of treason and financing terrorism.
Zelenskiy had previously proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war being held by Russian forces.
The swap is the biggest exchange between the two sides since the start of Russia's invasion in February.
"We have managed to liberate 215 people," the Ukrainian presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak announced on Ukrainian television. Yermak said 108 of them were fighters of the Azov Regiment.
Yermak said the exchange of prisoners took place in several stages and in different locations.
Ten prisoners of war including five Britons and two Americans, who were transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia earlier, were part of the swap, Zelenskiy said.
Erdogan told U.S. broadcaster PBS on September 19 that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to swap 200 prisoners but gave no details.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, withstood weeks of relentless Russian bombardment as resistance fighters and some civilians remained in a network of underground tunnels at the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukrainian forces, including members of the Azov Regiment, in May ended the weekslong siege by agreeing to surrender.
Around 2,500 combatants were taken captive by Moscow's forces after calling a halt to their resistance. Some of the prisoners were part of an exchange that took place in June. Of the 144 freed then, 95 were Azovstal defenders.
The Azov Regiment is a former volunteer battalion that has drawn controversy for its links to far-right figures.
An attack on a prison complex in July in an area of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine that is under Kremlin-backed separatist control killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, reportedly including members of the Azov Regiment.
With reporting by AFP
Ten Prisoners Captured In Ukraine Released To Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Says
Ten prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
Among the prisoners released are American, British, Swedish, Croatian, and Moroccan nationals, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on September 21.
"The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their respective countries," the statement said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the 10 were part of a major prisoner exchange on September 21 involving the release by Russia of 215 Ukrainian prisoners and the release by Kyiv of 55 Russians.
U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh were among the group, a family representative told Reuters. The two military veterans were captured in June while fighting in eastern Ukraine in support of Ukrainian troops resisting Russia's invasion.
The prisoners were released following efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said.
The statement did not specify when the prisoners of war would be transferred to their home countries.
The war in Ukraine has caused tension between the United States and Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer and long-time U.S. ally.
Salman agreed to a slight increase in daily oil production capacity after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in July, helping to ease oil prices in the United States, which shot up after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.
But Saudi Arabia has also coordinated with OPEC+, a group of oil producers including Russia. The oil cartel earlier this month agreed to cut crude production as it sought to lift prices.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Demands UN Punish Russia For Invasion; Biden Calls Moscow's Behavior Affront To UN Charter
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded that a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in a video address to the UN General Assembly just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN Charter with its "brutal, needless war."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In his prerecorded address to world leaders on September 21, the Ukrainian president demanded Russia be punished "for trying to steal our territory" and "for the murders of thousands of people."
He said there also should be financial penalties and Moscow should be stripped of its veto power in the Security Council.
"A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," said Zelenskiy, who is the only world leader permitted to address the General Assembly in a video message.
"A special tribunal should be created to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against our state.... Russia should pay for this war with its assets," he said.
Zelenskiy, wearing his signature olive-green military T-shirt, said a special tribunal would hold Russia accountable and provide a "signal to all would-be aggressors."
The General Assembly responded with a rare standing ovation.
Zelenskiy's address came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized reservists in Russia's first wartime mobilization since World War II and made a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.
Zelenskiy made clear he saw no point to holding talks, saying Russia was "afraid of real negotiations" and only wants to use diplomacy as a delaying tactic.
"They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine," he said.
The mobilization, which could call up as many as 300,000 reservists, was met by anti-war protests in several Russian cities. More than 1,000 people were arrested across the country, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group.
Russia hasn’t had its turn to speak at the UN General Assembly, which Putin is not attending.
Biden's address earlier on September 21 criticized Russia for launching the war.
"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine's right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold," he said.
"If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything."
In issuing the firm rebuke of Russia's invasion, Biden also reaffirmed U.S. backing for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself.
"We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period," Biden said.
Putin in his address earlier on September 21 warned the West that "it's not a bluff" that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.
Biden said Putin's nuclear threats against Europe showed "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signatory to the Treaty on the Nonproliferation Of Nuclear Weapons.
Biden also responded to plans by Moscow-installed officials in Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, criticizing them as "sham" referendums.
He called on all nations to speak out against Russia's invasion and to bolster Ukraine's effort to defend itself.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Belarusian RFE/RL Journalist Released From Penal Colony, Arrives In Lithuania
MINSK -- RFE/RL correspondent Aleh Hruzdzilovich, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Belarusian authorities for allegedly participating in demonstrations that he was covering as an accredited journalist, has been released.
Hruzdzilovich arrived in Lithuania on September 21 accompanied by his wife, Maryana, after he was released from a penal colony in the region of Mahilyou where he had been held since May.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly, who previously condemned Hruzdzilovich's prison sentence as “illegitimate,” hailed the release of the journalist, who had served as RFE/RL’s correspondent focused on human rights since the 1990s.
“Aleh was robbed of time he will never get back with his family while wrongly imprisoned, and I am overjoyed that he will now be reunited with his wife and other loved ones” Fly said. “I am grateful to members of the international and advocacy communities for their unwavering support of Aleh’s case, but our work is not done.”
Fly noted that two other Belarusians who have been imprisoned since the crackdown, RFE/RL consultant and blogger Ihar Losik and RFE/RL freelance correspondent Andrey Kuznechyk, remain behind bars and “should also be released immediately.”
A court in Minsk sentenced Hruzdzilovich in early March for his presence at mass protests challenging the official results of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($16,600) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case.
Mensktrans claimed Hruzdzilovich’s participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenue. At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December amid a harsh crackdown by Belarusian authorities on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests. The opposition and the West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election.
Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
Iran Demands Guarantees Of U.S. Adherence To Any Revived Nuclear Deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reiterated his demand for guarantees from the United States that it will not again withdraw from a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program should negotiations to revive the deal be successful.
"We have before us the experience of America's withdrawal from the (deal)," Raisi said at the UN General Assembly on September 21. "With that experience and this perspective, can we ignore the important issue of guarantees for a durable agreement?"
Raisi also said Tehran wanted former U.S. President Donald Trump to face trial for the 2020 killing of Iran's top Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone attack in Iraq.
Trump in 2018 abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran had agreed to restrain its atomic program in return for relief from economic sanctions. Tehran has since been rolling back its commitments in violation of the deal.
Raisi said Iran is not seeking to build or obtain nuclear weapons “and such weapons have no place in our doctrine." He also denounced the lack of pressure on Israel, an undeclared nuclear power, saying that Iran has complied with international commitments.
Raisi also sought to deflect criticism of the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaking the hijab rules.
Amini’s death has sparked deadly protests and an outcry over the Islamic Republic's heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police's increasingly violent treatment of young women.
Raisi said Iran “rejects some of the double standards of some governments vis-a-vis human rights." As long as there is a “double standard where attention is solely focused on one side and not all equally, we will not have true justice and fairness.”
He added: "Human rights belongs to all, but unfortunately it is trampled upon by many governments," drawing references to the discovery of unmarked graves of indigenous people in Canada, the suffering of the Palestinians, and images of migrant children held in cages in the United States.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Instagram Removes Iranian Protest Videos, TV Station Says
A London-based Persian-language television station says tech giant Meta has removed a large number of videos from its Instagram page that were related to the protests in Iran and which were shared by the station with its 10 million followers. It says Meta has also prevented the publication of new posts and videos.
Nationwide demonstrations erupted in Iran recently over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
Manoto TV, a free-to-air general entertainment channel, said that among the deleted posts is a video of Iranian protesters chanting "death to the killer patrols" -- a reference to the notorious morality police patrols that have become increasingly active and violent. Instagram has argued that the video violates its guidelines.
Manoto TV also said Instagram has removed from its page a September 20 video message by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, addressing the protesters.
In the past, journalists and social media activists reported that Meta had also removed many posts related to protests in Iran, especially posts with the slogan "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Many Iranians complain that their Instagram posts related to anti-government protests in Iran have been blocked by other Iranians who work for Instagram's content-review subcontractor.
Manoto TV also told RFERL’s Radio Farda that the removal of the posts from its Instagram page was a result of the actions of content-review subcontractors.
Furthermore, Bammad Esmaili, a German-based Iranian journalist, had quoted several sources from the German branch of Telus International, a Canadian contractor that provides content moderation on Instagram, as saying that the Iranian government has offered financial rewards for the deletion of accounts opposing the Iranian government.
"We are talking about 5,000 to 10,000 euros per account deleted," Esmaili said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prosecutor Seeks Five Years In Prison For Kyrgyz Journalist Bolot Temirov
BISHKEK -- The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Bishkek has asked the court to convict and sentence noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov to five years in prison on several charges that he and his supporters say are politically motivated.
The prosecutor asked the Sverdlov district court in the Kyrgyz capital on September 21 to find Temirov guilty and sentence him.
Temirov, whose trial started in June, reiterated his innocence.
Temirov and traditional bardic singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
It said Temirov, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov has rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Kyrgyz TV Station Director Given Suspended Sentence Over Report On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
BISHKEK -- The director of the NEXT television channel in Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Duishembiev, was handed a suspended three-year prison sentence over the airing of a controversial report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek issued the ruling on September 21, after finding the defendant guilty of inciting interethnic hatred.
Duishembiev told RFE/RL that he continues to insist that he is innocent.
He was arrested in early March after a report on his television channel quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched in late February.
NEXT officials have insisted the report was balanced as it quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Domestic and international human rights organizations had demanded Duishembiev's release, saying that his arrest violated freedom of expression.
German Police Raids Houses Reportedly Linked To Putin's Close Ally, Tycoon Usmanov
Police in Germany have raided 24 houses and apartments across the country reportedly linked to Uzbek-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, who is known as a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Police representatives told reporters in Munich and Frankfurt on September 21, that raids were conducted in connection with alleged breaches by a Russian oligarch of sanctions and money-laundering rules. They did not mention the name of the targeted person.
Local media reports said a villa on Lake Tegern belonging to Usmanov had been among the raided buildings.
News agencies quoted sources close to the investigation as saying that the raids were linked to Usmanov and four other people who are suspected of siphoning off several million euros acquired as part of illegal activities, including tax evasion
In March, German media reported that authorities had seized the Dilbar, a 156-meter superyacht worth of $600 million belonging to Usmanov.
Usmanov was ranked at number six in the Sunday Times list of the world's richest people in 2021.
He is one of dozens of Russian billionaires hit by Western sanctions following the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa, AFP and AP
Kazakh President Sets November 20 As Date For Early Presidential Election
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has set November 20 as the date for an early presidential election.
The decree about the election's date was signed on September 21, the presidential press service said.
The move comes less than a week after Toqaev signed legislation to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year term.
The action on September 17 came a day after Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of parliament, the Mazhilis, approved Toqaev’s proposal to make the changes as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
On September 1, Toqaev called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term while also proposing the increase in the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents would be barred from seeking more than one term.
Toqaev's predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or they have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Navalny Slams Putin's Mobilization Order As Opposition Group Calls For Protests
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has slammed Vladimir Putin and an opposition group has called for nationwide protests after the Russian leader ordered a military mobilization amid the country's recent military losses in Ukraine during a Ukrainian military counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin, in a televised address to the nation aired earlier on September 21, also warned the West that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia's territory.
Navalny said Putin was sending more Russians to their death for a failing war in a video message recorded from prison and released on social media by his lawyers.
"It is clear that the criminal war is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible in this," Navalny said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian state media that up to 300,000 could be called up with only those with relevant combat and service experience to be mobilized.
Another clause in the decree prevents most professional soldiers from terminating their contracts and leaving service until the partial mobilization is no longer in place.
Putin’s move comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming parts of Russia -- an action that could escalate the war following recent successes by the Ukrainian military in its ongoing counteroffensive in the northeast of the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who along with other Russian officials had long dismissed any talk of a mobilization, argued on September 21 that Russia is not only fighting Ukraine, but NATO as well because the alliance’s members have been supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, the Vesna opposition movement called for nationwide protests on September 21, saying “Thousands of Russian men -- our fathers, brothers and husbands -- will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?"
Putin’s government has increased its crackdown on any dissent in Russia since ordering troops into Ukraine on February 24.
In March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Shortly after Putin’s address, Russian media reported a sharp spike in demand for plane tickets abroad amid an apparent scramble to leave despite exorbitant prices for flights.
All flights from Moscow to Istanbul, Yerevan, Tashkent, and Baku scheduled for September 21 and 22 were sold out, the Russian business paper RBC reported.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin's mobilization of thousands of extra troops will escalate the conflict and his threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric."
Stoltenberg said Putin's moves demonstrated "that the war is not going according to his plans" and it was clear that the Russian president had made "a big miscalculation."
European Union member Latvia, which borders Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow's mobilization of troops, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, citing security concerns.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking to the UN General Assembly on September 20, said Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognized he cannot win the war.
Ukraine's neighbor Poland said Russia would attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders.
"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, tweeted that the mobilization is a sign "of weakness, of Russian failure.”
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace echoed that assessment, describing Putin's move as “an admission that his invasion is failing.”
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Putin's mobilization order was a sign of panic at the Kremlin, that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West.
"The mobilization, calling for referenda in the Donetsk, it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia-Imposed Court In Crimea Sentences Crimean Tatar Leader To 17 Years In Prison
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- The de facto Supreme Court of Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal to 17 years in prison on a sabotage charge that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The court on September 21 also sentenced two other defendants in the case, brothers Asan and Aziz Akhtemov, to 15 and 13 years in prison, respectively.
The court also ordered the three men to pay hefty fines.
Dzhelyal and his co-defendants were arrested in early September 2021 on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline.
Ukraine has called the charges against the activists fabricated, while the United States has urged Russia to release them.
Dzhelyal is deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar's self-governing assembly -- the Mejlis -- which was banned by pro-Moscow representatives in Crimea after the annexation in 2014.
The arrest of Dzhelyal and his colleagues immediately sparked a protest outside the Crimean office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that ended with the detention of more than 50 people.
Russian news agency Interfax reported at the time that the criminal investigation against Dzhelyal and his associates relates to a gas pipeline that was damaged on August 23 in a village near Crimea’s capital, Simferopol.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said after the three men's arrests that their detention was Moscow's "revenge" for Dzhelyal's participation in a Kyiv conference that month dedicated to the "de-occupation" of Crimea.
The event had been decried by Moscow as “anti-Russian.”
Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified.
Tajikistan Says Kyrgyzstan Hides Military Hardware Close To Border, Despite Cease-Fire Deal
Tajikistan has accused Kyrgyzstan of continuing to keep military hardware at the two Central Asian nations' common border following last week's deadly clashes, a charge denied by the Kyrgyz authorities, who say the situation along the border is calm.
In its September 21 statement, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said "the Kyrgyz side creates a false appearance of withdrawal of troops and heavy military equipment from the line of contact and hides them in border settlements in the Leilek and Chon-Alai districts of the Batken Province of Kyrgyzstan," also accusing Kyrgyzstan of "numerous violations" of Tajikistan's airspace by drones.
For its part, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on September 21 that the situation along the border is quiet, in accordance with the cease-fire agreements.
A day earlier, Bishkek and Dushanbe issued differing assessments of the situation, which Bishkek said had "normalized" while Dushanbe said it remained "complicated."
On September 19, the sides signed a protocol that reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyz officials say 59 of its citizens died in the recent clashes and 183 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents of RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 63 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives and compiled a list of those killed.
The sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Hostage-Taking Crisis In Georgian Bank Ends With Suspect's Arrest
TBILISI -- An almost nine-hour hostage-taking crisis at a Georgian bank has ended with the suspect being detained, the South Caucasus nation's Interior Ministry said late on September 20, adding that nobody was hurt.
According to the ministry, special police units managed to detain a suspect, born in 1985 and identified only by the initials G.N., who threatened to blow up the building of the Bank of Georgia in the city of Kutais, kill himself, and 14 hostages unless his demands were met.
The man entered the bank at around 11 a.m. on September 20 and demanded $2 million in cash, a Sprinter vehicle, a helicopter, a Russian flag, and a fishing rod.
Media reports identified the man as Grigol Narsia, but that was not officially confirmed.
The ministry said earlier that a probe was launched into hostage taking, illegal weapons possession, and terrorism.
This is not the first time that a branch of the Bank of Georgia, the largest bank in the country, has been targeted.
In October 2020, a masked gunman wearing military fatigues took 43 people hostage at a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi and managed to escape with an unspecified amount of cash in U.S. dollars. The perpetrator has not been apprehended.
Pope Calls Ukrainians 'Noble' People Subjected to 'Savageness, Monstrosities, And Torture'
Pope Francis has called Ukrainians a "noble" people being martyred as they are subjected to savageness, monstrosities, and torture amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of their country.
Francis did not name Russia in his remarks on September 21 at the end of his general audience on St. Peter's Square. He told the crowd of a conversation he had the previous day with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.
According to Vatican media, Krajewski, who is Polish, had to run and take cover after coming under light gunfire last week while delivering aid with a Catholic bishop, a Protestant bishop, and a Ukrainian soldier. Krajewski also visited mass graves outside Izyum in northeast Ukraine.
"He (Krajewski) told me of the pain of these people, the savage acts, the monstrosity, the tortured bodies they find. Let us unite with these people, so noble and martyred," Francis said.
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies buried in a forest near Izyum, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians, some with their hands tied behind their backs. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it proof of war crimes.
The Kremlin, which has denied all charges of rights violations and crimes by its invading forces in Ukraine, rejected allegations of such abuses in Kharkiv region, where Izyum is located, as a "lie.”
Of the 111 civilian bodies exhumed by September 21, four showed signs of torture, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of investigative police in the Kharkiv region, told Reuters at the burial ground.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Suspends Russia's Mir Payment System
Kazakhstan's largest bank, Halyk Bank (People's Bank), has suspended the use of Russia's Mir payment cards amid warnings by the U.S. Treasury Department about possible sanctions to be imposed on institutions supporting Russia's payment system outside of Russia.
Vietnam's BIDV bank also suspended usage of Mir cards.
The Halyk Bank's call center told the Izvestia newspaper on September 21 that Russia's Mir cards cannot be used via terminals and ATMs. BIDV bank gave Izvestia similar information.
Earlier this week, two Turkish banks -- Isbank and Denizbank -- suspended the withdrawal of cash from the Mir payment system.
Russia has vowed to expand its Mir payment system in friendly countries as Western sanctions attempt to shut it out of international finance over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was ready to impose sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation.
On September 20, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that steps by Turkey's Isbank and Denizbank to suspend the use of the Mir payment system "make a lot of sense."
"Cutting off Mir is one of the best ways to protect a bank from the sanctions risk that comes from doing business with Russia. We expect more banks to cut off Mir because they don’t want to risk being on the wrong side of the coalition's sanctions," the official said.
With reporting by Izvestia and Reuters
Tajik Journalist Ghurbati Goes On Trial On Charges He Calls 'Unfounded'
DUSHANBE -- Well-known Tajik journalist Abdullo Ghurbati has gone on trial in Dushanbe on charges he and his supporters say are unfounded.
The Shohmansur district court started the trial behind closed doors on September 21.
Ghurbati is charged with publicly insulting an authority, minor assault of an authority, and participation in an extremist group's activities. On the first two charges, the journalist may face fines, while if convicted on the third charge he may face up to eight years in prison.
Ghurbati and blogger Daleri Imomali, known for his articles critical of the government, were detained on June 15 and sent to pretrial detention for two months three days later.
Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation. Dushanbe-based Independent Center for Human Rights, which provided Imomali with a lawyer, said on September 20 that the blogger's trial will start soon.
In June, Human Rights Watch demanded Tajik officials immediately release Ghurbati and Imomali, saying the two men "are being targeted for their professional activities, despite being protected by Tajikistan's laws and international obligations on freedom of expression and media freedom."
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
A Tiny Romanian Village Awaits Britain's New King2
Expert Says Iran's Passenger Aircraft Fleet Operating At Less Than Half-Capacity3
More Than 1,300 Detained In Russia After Putin's Partial Military Mobilization Sparks Protests4
Amid Setbacks In Ukraine, Putin Moves Toward Escalation And Raises The Threat Level. Is It A Bluff?5
Retrieving The Fallen In Ukraine6
'More Than Just A Singer': Russia Takes Notice As Pop Icon Pugacheva Crosses The Kremlin7
NATO 'Ready To Act' In Kosovo If Tensions With Serbia Escalate8
Ukraine Pushes 'Pace,' Stabilization In Eastern Offensive To Deny Russia 'Any Foothold'9
Ukrainian Soldiers, Including A Husband And Wife, Hold The Line In War-Torn Mykolayiv10
Russians React To Partial Mobilization Ordered By President
Subscribe