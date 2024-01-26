News
Kyiv, Moscow Exchange Soldiers' Remains In Move Unrelated To Disputed Downing Of Russian Transport Plane
KYIV -- Kyiv and Moscow have conducted an exchange of the remains of soldiers killed, a development that appears unrelated to the disputed downing of a Russian military transport plane, which the Kremlin said was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, killing them and nine others on board.
“Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine: the remains of 77 defenders of Ukraine were returned to [Ukrainian] territory,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on January 26, while also thanking the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.
The statement added that “work on preparations for the repatriation measure had been under way for a long time.”
Separately, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on January 26 that the Ukrainian side had transferred the bodies of 55 Russian soldiers to Russia.
"Fifty-five bodies of soldiers have been returned to Russia from Ukraine," said Shamsail Saraliyev, a State Duma deputy who is a member of the parliamentary coordination group on war-related issues.
Several previous repatriations of soldiers' remains have been carried out by both sides in the past as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the two-year mark on February 24.
The latest action comes as Ukraine and Russia have contradicted each other over whether there had been proper notification to secure the airspace around an area where an Ilyushin Il-76 Russian military transport plane crashed, with Moscow saying dozens of Ukrainian POWs were among the dead.
Neither statement on January 26 mentioned the crash, which occurred two days earlier.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov -- without providing evidence -- told deputies in Moscow on January 25 that Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before the plane entered the Belgorod region in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, and that Russia had received confirmation the message was received.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov reiterated in comments to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on January 26 that Kyiv was aware that the plane had been carrying POWs. He said a report would be issued on the matter in two to three days.
"The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Army knew we were taking 65 servicemen there. "I don't know whether they did it on purpose or by mistake, out of thoughtlessness -- but they did it," Putin said.
Meanwhile, Putin repeated remarks made last month that more than 600,000 Russian troops are engaged in the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin refers to as a “special military operation.”
"Perhaps there are some questions that require additional attention and decisions. Something always has to be readjusted, because the battle zone is large, nearly 2,000 kilometers, and there are 617,000 people deployed across the combat zone," Putin told a meeting with university students, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
Moscow generally has provided few details of Russian troop deployments to Ukraine.
At least 42,284 Russian military personnel have been killed since the start of the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to research by journalists from Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service, who have established the deceased soldiers' identities. Analysts estimate the real number of dead could be several times higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his nation's ground forces also number about 600,000.
With reporting by AFP and PBS
Russia Puts Writer Boris Akunin On Wanted List For Unspecified Charges After Anti-Kremlin Comments
Russia's Interior Ministry has put prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, on a wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed. Akunin, 67, lives in Britain. Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry added Akunin and several others to its "foreign agent" list, which is broadly applied to target regime critics. Akunin labeled the moves as actions by "an unfortunate homeland that has fallen under the power of criminals.” The Russian government cited statements or activities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in making the moves against Akunin. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Reportedly Hospitalized After Heart Attack
An 70-year-old rights activist in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison has been hospitalized following a heart attack, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.
Mohammadi wrote on Instagram on January 25 that Raheleh Rahemi (aka Rahemipur) is one of four prisoners over 70 in Evin’s women’s ward.
“She is suffering from several ailments, including treatment for a brain tumor, but is in prison,” said Mohammadi, who is also being held at the Evin prison.
The news came as female prisoners prepared to go on hunger strike in protest against recent executions in Iran.
Mohammadi said Rahemi had been imprisoned for “the crime of seeking justice” after her brother was executed in the 1980s.
The Nobel laureate accused the Islamic republic of being a “criminal” establishment and described it as “a regime that massacres and executes and imprisons and tortures survivors and those who seek justice.”
In 2017, Amnesty International criticized Iran for imprisoning Rahemi and demanded her “immediate and unconditional release.”
The rights group said Rahemi had sought justice for her brother and his infant child, both of whom it said had “disappeared while in prison” in the 1980s.
Amnesty International said an Iranian court had deemed her interviews about the disappearance of her brother and nephew as grounds to charge her with “propaganda against the establishment.”
Iranian prisons have for decades been accused of ignoring prisoners’ conditions.
Mohammadi has been a vocal critic of prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons as well as violence against female inmates and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against dissenting women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Lawmakers Propose Bill Legalizing Refusal Of Accreditation Of Foreign Media
ASTANA -- A group of Kazakh lawmakers approved a draft bill on January 25 that would allow the Central Asian nation's authorities to refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters on grounds of national security concerns. The move comes at a time when the country's Foreign Ministry has refused to prolong RFE/RL's correspondents' accreditation for 2024.
According to the draft legislation, the Foreign Ministry could refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters "in case of a threat to the national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
The bill also says that any activities of foreign media and their journalists without accreditation will be banned, and the decision to suspend foreign media outlets' activities in the country can be made by the Foreign Ministry without a court's ruling.
Gulmira Birzhanova of the Legal Media Center rights group said on January 26 that the proposed bill must be rejected in its current form and called on journalists and the rest of society to actively take part in discussions.
According to Birzhanova, the bill's text is vague and may lead to the authorities adopting a "selective approach" to certain foreign media outlets operating in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Birzhanova also said her group will urge President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to veto the bill if it is finally approved by parliament.
As of January 26, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry has not given or extended accreditation to 36 correspondents of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Some of RFE/RL's correspondents have not been able to extend their accreditation since 2022.
In accordance with current legislation, the Foreign Ministry must make decisions on accreditation within two months after it receives an application. In the event of a refusal, the ministry must provide an explanation for such a decision.
RFE/RL said it plans to go to court and lodge an appeal against the ministry’s decision to deny the correspondents' accreditation.
Tajik Former Police Colonel To Face Trial In Kidnapping, Murder Case
A source in Tajikistan's Supreme Court told RFE/RL on January 26 that former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda will face trial on charges of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a university teacher. Ismoiljon Rahmonov died in June last year after unknown individuals kidnapped him and threw him into a river with his hands tied. The source said the trial date will be set in early February. Yusufzoda was arrested along with a relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, for alleged involvement in the crime. If found guilty, the two may face up to 12 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Georgia, Armenia Sign 'Strategic Partnership' Agreement During Pashinian Visit
South Caucasus neighbors Georgia and Armenia signed a “strategic partnership” memorandum during a visit to Tbilisi by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on January 26, Georgian Premier Irakli Garibashvili said. "Historically, we are very strong allies, not only neighbors, but friends,” he said. “We have a good partnership in all areas. De facto we were strategic friends and partners. Today, this has been [made official].” The leaders didn't disclose specifics of the agreement. Tbilisi and Yerevan generally have friendly relations but rivalries occasionally lead to tensions between the two nations. Georgia has offered to help mediate bitter disputes between Armenian and Azerbaijan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Bulgarian Student Expelled For 1968 Protest Receives Award Half A Century Later
SOFIA -- A former Bulgarian student expelled from his communist-run university for protesting the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in the 1960s has been honored by the same institution more than 55 years later.
Seventy-six-year-old Alexander Dimitrov was 21 when he and two fellow history students challenged official Eastern Bloc silence by passing out protest leaflets after Warsaw Pact tanks crushed Prague Spring reforms in 1968.
“What we did, we did,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, “not because God is looking at us but to be proud of ourselves.”
Dimitrov, Eduard Genov, and Valentin Radev were all expelled from Sofia University, sentenced to prison terms in 1969, and persecuted for decades.
Radev died in Sofia in 1995, and Genov, who was initially jailed for three years but served eight more for an escape attempt, helped found a rights group before Bulgaria expelled him in 1988 and died in the United States in 2009.
Earlier this month, on January 17, Sofia University honored Dimitrov and his late classmates for their contributions to freedom and democracy in a ceremony in one of the same lecture halls they and their classmates attended more than a half a century ago.
Dimitrov said he never regretted his actions despite the decades of persecution.
“The whole of [what are now] the Czech Republic and Slovakia took to the streets, and we stand here and bleat? We couldn’t just do nothing,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL.
The three got away with distributing one round of leaflets after thousands of troops from the Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland rolled into Czechoslovakia in August 1968, killing at least 130 people and allowing Moscow to derail budding reforms.
At the time, Bulgarian Communist Party leader Todor Zhivkov was more than a decade into his three-decade rule and eager to please the Soviet leadership in Moscow.
The flyers demanded, “Out from Czechoslovakia with the troops of puppet Zhivkov.”
But while Dimitrov, Genov, and Radev were preparing a second round of flyers in October 1968, a childhood friend of Dimitrov’s turned them in to Bulgarian State Security and they were sent to Sofia’s central prison.
Dimitrov and Radev spent two years in prison each, and Genov 11 years.
Dimitrov and Radev endured decades of surveillance and harassment in Bulgaria, while Genov was ultimately expelled from the country.
“We all hoped that what happened in 1989, when Soviet communism collapsed, would happen in 1968, but apparently it was too early,” Dmitrov said.
Dimitrov, who calls himself a “born historian,” said that after “they overthrew Zhivkov on a Friday” -- November 10 -- “on Monday I went and asked for my student rights to be reinstated.”
Dimitrov was accepted to Sofia University and majored in history, two decades after he, Genov, and Radev had made some of their own history.
All three -- Genov and Radev posthumously -- were honored for their contributions to democracy and human rights by the Czech and Slovak Republics to mark the 50th anniversary of the Prague Spring in 2018.
Iran Denies Report Of U.S. Tip-Off Ahead of Deadly Islamic State Attack
Iran has denied a media report that the United States alerted the Islamic republic to a plot by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group that killed more than 90 people.
The official state news agency IRNA on January 26 cited “an informed diplomatic source” rejecting a report by The Wall Street Journal on January 25 about U.S. intelligence alerting Iran to the attack.
It also quoted an unnamed “security source” as saying that “even if” true, Washington only would have shared its intelligence to “protect itself against Iran’s response.”
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of involvement in the attack without providing evidence. Tehran has long alleged, while never presenting any evidence, that the United States has ties to IS.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the Wall Street Journal report about “privately” tipping Iran off in an email to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
"We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” the U.S. official said in an e-mail.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack, or at least mitigate the death toll.
Radio Farda has learned that the warning came more than a week before the attack.
The incident intensified fears of widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. Hamas is also linked with Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Kyrgyz Man Who Cut Off Ex-Wife's Nose, Ears Gets 20 Years In Prison
The Sokuluk district court in north Kyrgyzstan's sentenced a man on January 26 to 20 years in prison for severely beating his ex-wife and cutting off her nose and ears. Azamat Estebesov was found guilty of torture, rape, attempted murder, violation of privacy, and inflicting serious bodily harm. He told journalists after his sentence was pronounced that he will appeal the ruling. The case caused a public outcry and numerous rallies were held calling on the government to curb domestic violence. Rights activists launched an online petition demanding life in prison for Estebesov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Ex-Lawyer Who Defended Noted Activists
A Moscow court on January 26 issued an arrest warrant on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russia's military for self-exiled Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, including members of the Pussy Riot protest group, as well as Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, citing alleged unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in a European Union member-state. His Feigin Live YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ex-Deputy Chief Of Kyrgyz Customs Service Added To Wanted List
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry official told RFE/RL on January 26 that the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, who in 2020-2021 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal, was added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security. The ex-official is suspected of abducting and illegally incarcerating unspecified individuals. Matraimov, who escaped imprisonment in 2021 by paying 2 billion soms ($22.4 million) to Kyrgyzstan’s state treasury, faced the new charges after Kyrgyz police shot dead criminal kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev in October. Matraimov's current whereabouts are unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Independent Russian Online Newspaper's Reporter Under Pressure In Volgograd
A Russian independent online newspaper, the Kavkazsky Uzel (The Caucasus Knot), says unknown masked men tried to break in the apartment of one of its correspondents in the southwestern city of Volgograd, on January 25.
According to the media outlet, after the masked men were unable to break the door of Vyacheslav Yashchenko's apartment, they cut off electricity to the whole floor.
The men tried to break in after Yashchenko's wife refused to open the door. The journalist was not there at the time.
The incident took place a week after police searched Yashchenko's residence and confiscated his laptop and telephone, saying the search was linked to an investigation of anti-war activist Yevgeny Kochegin, who is suspected of distributing false information about Russia's military involved in the war against Ukraine.
Police told Yashchenko that he is a witness in the case as he might know Kochegin's current whereabouts, but the journalist refused to answer the investigators' questions.
Police officers then said there may be elements of a felony in Yashchenko’s online correspondence with Kochegin.
Yashchenko said that after police returned his mobile phone, he started receiving scores of spam messages.
Kochegin, a former coordinator of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Volgograd and the leader of the anti-war Dozor (Watch) movement, fled Russia in May 2022, less than three months after Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In September 2022, Russian authorities added Kochegin to its list of “foreign agents.”
Three months later, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for Kochegin and added him to the wanted list.
The charge against Kochegin stemmed from his online posts in 2022, condemning Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The Kavkazsky Uzel online newspaper mostly focuses on news and developments in Russia's North Caucasus and regions nearby.
Croatian Court Rules To Transfer Oligarch's Yacht To Ukraine
A district court in the Croatian city of Split has ruled in favor of transferring the Royal Romance yacht that belonged to pro-Moscow Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk to the Ukrainian state, the head of Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, reported on Telegram. Following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk was placed under international sanctions and his yacht was arrested in the Croatian port of Rijeka in March 2022. The value of the luxury yacht is estimated at some $200 million. Accused of high treason, Medvedchuk was handed to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Couple Arrested For Placing Pro-Ukrainian Leaflets In Grocery Store
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Gatchina on January 25 sent a couple to pretrial detention on a charge of calling for terrorist acts by placing pro-Ukrainian leaflets in a local grocery store. Anastasia Dyudyayeva and Aleksandr Dotsenko were detained after police searched their home a day earlier. In November, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced activist Aleksandra Skochilenko to seven years in prison for using a handful of price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The court found Skochilenko guilty of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Bashkir Singer Who Supported Incarcerated Activist in Bashkortostan Flees Russia
Bashkir singer Altynai Valitov, who openly protested the incarceration of activist Fail Alsynov in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, wrote on Instagram on January 25 that he fled Russia fearing for his safety. Last week, police searched Valitov's home. About a dozen Bashkir activists were arrested and charged with taking part in mass unrest after they attended two rallies last week in the town of Baimak in support of Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated. Valitov did not say where he fled to. To read the original story Idel.Realities, click here.
Another Russian City In Water Crisis As Supplies Cut Due To Old, Damaged Pipelines
The mayor of the Russian city of Biisk in Siberia, Viktor Shchigrev, said on January 26 that the entire city, except for one district, has lost access to cold water due to "pipeline damage." Shchigrev did not say what exactly caused the damage, while some residents of the city complained that they also do not have hot water. Since early January, accidents at electricity, water, and heating supply systems have been registered in at least 43 Russian regions. Authorities have blamed the situation on aging pipelines, many of which have not been repaired since Soviet times. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Court Orders Israel To Take Measures To Avoid Acts Of Genocide In Gaza, No Cease-Fire
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel take immediate measures to ensure it is not committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and aid an increase humanitarian assistance for Palestinians trapped there, but did not grant a request by South Africa to order a cease-fire on the ground.
Israel must take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians," ICJ President Joan Donoghue said as she read out the court's preliminary ruling on January 26.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” she added.
South Africa had asked the court for provisional measures, including a cease-fire, saying it was “a matter of extreme urgency.”
Israel had denied the accusation it is committing genocide in Gaza, at one point during the evidentiary hearings saying that drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine was "absurd."
The court ordered Israel to report within one month on the measures it has taken to uphold the ruling.
It also said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages taken by Hamas back into Gaza after its attack, and called on the extremists and other armed groups to immediately release those being held without conditions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the accusation that his country was committing genocide, calling it "outrageous."
"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the ruling.
As part of its case seeking the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa had pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.
The court did not address that point in its ruling, which addressed only the request for emergency measures. A decision on the broader allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.
International legal expert Gurgen Petrossian said the ruling allows Israel to continue its military operation in Gaza, and that the comparison to Russia and Ukraine appears to have failed to gain traction with the court.
“If we make the comparison with [the] Ukraine against Russia order on the genocide convention, where we have two states and one country which started the war against another state, under these circumstances we can consider a cease-fire as a legitimate form of a preliminary measure.," he told RFE/RL in an interview.
“In the case of Israel, which is actually conducting or fighting a nonstate actor, Hamas, in this particular case…it still may continue its operations…in order to rescue the hostages.”
South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, asked the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.
"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.
"South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this Order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."
Oona Hathaway, a law professor at Yale University, said that, while the ruling fell short of imposing a cease-fire, the court "got as close to doing so as it was ever reasonable to expect it would."
"This is pretty much everything South Africa could have hoped for,” she added.
Ryan Goodman and Siven Watt of Just Security said that the ruling on January 26 was easier for South Africa to achieve than a final ruling in the case of whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
"Friday’s [January 26] opinion was a far easier hurdle for South Africa to clear – based on a very low standard of proof – compared to the standard of proof that will be required were the Court to reach the merits phase. This is true of any ICJ case. It is especially true of a case about genocide, for which the Court has imposed the highest standard of proof at the final merits stage," they wrote in reaction to the decision.
South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means to enforce its rulings.
Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
U.S. Journalist Gershkovich Loses Appeal, Will Remain In Russian Jail
A Moscow court on January 26 rejected the latest appeal by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich over his pretrial detention on an espionage charge that he, his employer The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and the U.S. government reject.
Gershkovich is one of two U.S. citizens held in pretrial detention in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. government reject as politically motivated. The second is former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
A third U.S. citizen, RFERL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention on charges that the U.S. government and her employer say are reprisals for her work.*
"The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich...is extended by two months...until March 30, 2024," the Lefortovo District Court said on Telegram.
The court hearing was held behind closed doors because of what the court called the "classified" nature of the case.
Maria Korchagina, a lawyer for Gershkovich, had asked the court to commute Gershkovich's pretrial detention into house arrest or a 50 million ruble ($558,000) bail. The deposit was offered by Dow Jones & Company, the owner of WSJ.
“It is chilling and outrageous that Evan has now spent 10 months of his life in prison, simply for doing his job,” Dow Jones said in a statement following the court’s decision.
“While these are clearly sham proceedings about patently false charges, we intend to appeal today’s ruling, as we have in the past. Journalism is not a crime, and we continue to demand Evan’s immediate release.”
Gershkovich was detained in late March 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against the reporter for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government -- accusations the WSJ and the United States firmly rejected.
In April, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained, which raises the profile of his case and gives the department grounds to act in the interests of the U.S. citizen's release.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference on December 14, said there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, who has also been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department.
RFE/RL journalist Kurmasheva has also been held in pretrial detention for more than 100 days.
She was initially charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a “foreign agent” and, two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military. The “foreign agent” charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
RFE/RL has called on the State Department to also designate Kurmasheva as wrongfully detained.
"We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as 'wrongfully detained,'" acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement on January 25.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous," Capus said.
*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the charges against RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Russia Imported More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Microchips Made In U.S. And Europe In 2023
Russia last year imported $1.7 billion worth of foreign-made microchips despite international sanctions meant to prevent Moscow from obtaining advanced technology that can be used for military purposes in its war in Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing classified Russian customs service data. Most of the chips, worth $1.2 billion were produced by U.S. and European companies. The customs documents do not indicate which companies imported the chips to Russia and when they were produced, Bloomberg said. A Bloomberg source said in March that third countries that did not join the sanctions, such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, and the UAE act as intermediaries. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU, U.S. Slam Belarus After Series Of Mass Arrests, Interrogations
The European Union and United States on January 25 slammed Belarus for a series of political raids this week as rights groups said more than 150 people were detained or interrogated by the Belarusian security service in a single day. Rights group Vyasna said the regime targeted the families of political prisoners and recently freed inmates. The EU "condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent wave of repression," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Washington similarly condemned the regime's "attacks on human rights and attempts to thwart the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus."
Six Former Yugoslav Countries To Renovate Auschwitz Barracks
Six countries of the former Yugoslavia have agreed to renovate a barracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp run by the Nazis that housed nearly 20,000 Yugoslavs during World War II, the UN's cultural agency said on January 25. The agreement was reached after 14 years of negotiations by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The renovation work of Block 17 at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland will include the installation of a joint permanent exhibition on the Holocaust in the former Yugoslavia, which saw the murder of around 66,000 of the country's 80,000 Jews.
Huthis In Moscow To Discuss Increasing Pressure On U.S., Israel To End Gaza War
A Huthi delegation made a rare visit to Moscow on January 25 to discuss "the need to increase efforts to pressure" the United States and Israel to end the war in Gaza, a spokesman for the Yemeni rebels said. Mohammed Abdel Salam led the delegation that met with Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the conflict in Gaza. The Huthis have launched frequent attacks on ships traversing the Red Sea in a bid to pressure Israel to end the war. The attacks prompted the United States and Britain to launch a series of retaliatory strikes.
Russian Developer Of Trickbot Malware Sentenced To Five Years In U.S.
A Russian national has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for his involvement in malicious software known as Trickbot used in ransomware attacks on U.S. hospitals, schools, and businesses, the U.S. Justice Department said on January 25.
The department said the sentence was handed down on January 24 to Vladimir Dunayev, 40, who has been in U.S. custody since 2021 after being extradited from South Korea. Dunayev pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit computer fraud, identity theft, and other charges.
Trickbot acted as an initial "intrusion vector" into victim computer systems and was then used to support various ransomware variants, the Justice Department said in a news release.
“Hospitals, schools, and businesses were among the millions of Trickbot victims who suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses,” the department said.
The Trickbot group, which was active from November 2015 through August 2020, operated in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Suriname, according to the Justice Department.
During Dunayev’s participation, 10 victims in the U.S. state of Ohio were defrauded of more than $3.4 million after Trickbot enabled the deployment of ransomware, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio said Dunayev and his co-defendants caused “immeasurable disruption and financial damage, maliciously infecting millions of computers worldwide."
One of Dunaev’s co-defendants, Alla Witte, a Latvian national, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. She was arrested in February 2021 in Florida and charged with several cybercrimes.
The original indictment alleged that Dunayev and six other people “stole money, confidential information, and damaged computer systems from unsuspecting victims, including individuals, financial institutions, school districts, utility companies, government entities, and private businesses."
It alleged that Dunayev performed a variety of developer functions in support of the Trickbot malware, “including managing the malware’s execution, developing popular browser modifications, and helping to conceal the malware from detection by security software.”
The malware is typically spread through e-mail campaigns that entice an individual to open a malicious file attachment or click on a link that leads to a malicious file.
Dunayev, originally from the Amur region in Russia's Far East, is one of dozens of ethnic Russians extradited from third countries to the United States since 2011 to face hacking charges. Russia does not turn over its own citizens to foreign law enforcement.
- By AP
Turkey Ratifies Sweden's NATO Membership, Leaving Hungary As Only Ally Yet To Endorse
Turkey has published a measure approving Sweden's membership in NATO in its official gazette, finalizing the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the alliance. Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the ratification on January 25, saying, “With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership.” Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession on January 23. The ruling party said the Nordic country’s tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.
RFE/RL's Kurmasheva No Closer To U.S. 'Wrongfully Detained' Designation After 100 Days In Russian Jail
RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva spent her 100th day in a Russian jail on January 25, and despite pressure to designate her as "wrongfully detained" as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia, the U.S. State Department appears no closer doing so.
"I have no updates to offer on any specific designation, but we have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing on January 24 after being asked whether the State Department was closer to making the designation.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as "wrongfully detained."
“We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as ‘wrongfully detained,’” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous."
Capus called for Russia to release Kurmasheva, noting that she is “a wife, mother, and beloved member of this proud institution.”
Patel said the State Department is following Kurmasheva’s detention closely.
“We remain incredibly concerned about the extension of her pretrial detention,” he said. “I can also note that our request to visit her was denied on December 20. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow continues to seek appropriate consular access."
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a "foreign agent." Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention was “becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
The "foreign agent" charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
