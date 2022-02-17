Despite 'False' Pullout Claims, Russia Has Sent Thousands More Troops To Ukraine Border, U.S. Says

Moscow has continued to beef up its military presence near the border with Ukraine despite "false" claims that it has started to withdraw troops from the area, the White House has said, as Western countries continue frantic diplomatic efforts amid fears that Russia is about to invade its neighbor.

NATO has also questioned Russia's assertions about troops leaving the area, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying that facts ran counter to Moscow's official statements.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup," Stoltenberg, who is chairing a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, told journalists.

Stoltenberg is scheduled to hold a news conference at the end of the meeting on February 17.

In Washington, a senior White House official slammed Moscow's announcement of a withdrawal as "false," telling journalists that Russia had increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by "as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived on February 16.

The official, who requested anonymity, also warned that Russia could use "a false pretext" to attack Ukraine.

"We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion." The official added that while Moscow had said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also refuted Russia's assertion that it was pulling back from the border areas.

"We haven't seen a pullback," Blinken told ABC News on February 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine."

Separately, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly...while they do the opposite."

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also warned that Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity.

"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The Russian military buildup shows no signs of slowing."

"We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more -- if not months -- subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," wrote Truss, who is due in Ukraine on February 17.

Russia's Defense Ministry on February 16 published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean Peninsula.

But commercial satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, which has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported that new imagery showed increased Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, including the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said on February 16 that "the risk of a further military aggression by Russia" remains "high," according to a statement issued following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Scholz met with Putin in the Kremlin earlier in the week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 16 also said there was "little evidence of Russia disengaging" from its military buildup.

Johnson made the comment in a call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the eve of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.

Johnson and Guterres "reiterated states' responsibility to abide by their obligations under the United Nations Charter and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members," Johnson's office said in a statement.

While NATO defense ministers continue their gathering, EU leaders on February 17 are set to hold a summit in Brussels, while Blinken and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are prepared to travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on February 18.



The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade Ukraine, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.

Biden reiterated that the United States and its NATO allies would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invaded Ukraine but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.

Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO's advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP