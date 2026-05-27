Nearly 500,000 Russian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of All-Out War, British Intelligence Says

Nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it began in 2022, a top British intelligence official has said, as the conflicts grinds to a near stalemate.

The figure, announced in a speech on May 27 by the director of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) tracks with other estimates made in recent months by other Western governments, as well as independent media organizations.

Anne Keast-Butler echoed other British government warnings that Russia was "relentlessly targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains, and public trust” in Britain and across Europe.

GCHQ is Britain’s top signals intelligence unit, the equivalent to the US National Security Agency.

Keast-Butler said GCHQ was focusing on protecting underwater cables and pipelines connecting Britain, and countering “sabotage and assassination attempts."

Authorities were trying to disrupt Russian efforts to smuggle Western technology, circumventing Western sanctions imposed in response to the February 2022 invasion, she added.

“As we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine, Putin is going backwards on the battlefield, with new intelligence showing that almost half a million Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began,” she said.

That figure echoes other public estimates that underscored the scope of damage that Russia’s military has suffered in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

In its annual report released last month, the Netherlands’ main military intelligence agency estimated that Russia had suffered 1.2 million permanent losses, including more than 500,000 killed.

A joint tally conducted by the exiled Russian news outlets Mediazona and Meduza, based on probate records, estimated the number of dead Russian soldiers since 2022 to be at least 352,000.

Until late last year, Russia was still slowly grinding forward -- using small-scale infiltration tactics -- to overrun Ukrainian defenses, while suffering astronomical casualties in the process.

More recently, however, Ukrainian forces relying heavily on drone innovations and new drone tactics have managed to battle Russian troops to a near standstill.

In some places, Ukraine has been able to recapture small amounts of territory as well.

Since September 2022, when President Vladimir Putin jolted Russian society by ordering the mobilization of 300,000 men, Moscow’s fighting has relied on volunteer recruits enticed by extraordinary wages and benefits.

Experts have said that this conveyer belt of soldiers may have slowed in recent months, with signs Russia was losing more men on a monthly basis than it was able to recruit.

“Since December, they have killed somewhere around 35,000 Russian soldiers per month,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a speech last month. “Russia is not able to recruit enough soldiers to compensate those 35,000. Ninety-five percent of the kills are through drones. The killing ratio right now, and sorry for being so morbid, is one to five. So one Ukrainian soldier to five Russian soldiers.”

Though Ukraine has rushed to innovate and embrace new drone technology, Kyiv has struggled to get enough men to the front lines, to replenish depleted and exhausted units, many of whom have been fighting for months without rest.

Like Russia, Ukraine does not release detailed casualty figures.

Western estimates, including that of the Dutch military agency, put Ukraine’s permanent losses at around 500,000 total. The Center for Strategic and International Studies put the Ukrainian figure at 600,000.

The Washington think-tank also forecast that by this summer, combined casualties for the two sides would exceed 2 million.

Some of the tactics and policies Ukrainian authorities have used to target eligible fighting-age men have drawn criticism from Ukrainian society, with complaints that the process is rife with corruption.