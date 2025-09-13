Sanctions Fail As Russia Deploys Banned Chemical Weapons, Schemes Investigation Reveals

Despite international sanctions and global bans against the use of chemical weapons, Russia’s forces deploy RG-Vo grenades in Ukraine -- causing severe burns, choking, and disorientation among soldiers. An RFE/RL Schemes investigation reveals how Russia’s sanctioned Scientific Research Institute for Applied Chemistry (NIIPH) has ramped up production using domestic suppliers. It has also acquired the key ingredient in white phosphorus, whose use in civilian areas is prohibited, from China.