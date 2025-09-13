Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Videos

Sanctions Fail As Russia Deploys Banned Chemical Weapons, Schemes Investigation Reveals

Sanctions Fail As Russia Deploys Banned Chemical Weapons, Schemes Investigation Reveals
Embed
Sanctions Fail As Russia Deploys Banned Chemical Weapons, Schemes Investigation Reveals

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:30 0:00
Direct link

Despite international sanctions and global bans against the use of chemical weapons, Russia’s forces deploy RG-Vo grenades in Ukraine -- causing severe burns, choking, and disorientation among soldiers. An RFE/RL Schemes investigation reveals how Russia’s sanctioned Scientific Research Institute for Applied Chemistry (NIIPH) has ramped up production using domestic suppliers. It has also acquired the key ingredient in white phosphorus, whose use in civilian areas is prohibited, from China.

XS
SM
MD
LG