Russian Strikes Target Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine

Emergency workers at the site of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on September 22.
Summary

  • Russian forces launched aerial attacks across Ukraine, targeting infrastructure and residential areas, while heavy fighting continued at the front.
  • Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 97 of 115 drones launched by Russia, amid intensified strikes on regions like Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, and Kherson.
  • A Russian governor accused Ukraine of a drone strike on an oil pipeline pumping station, causing minor damage but halting operations.

Russian forces launched aerial attacks targeting several regions across Ukraine while seeking to advance in heavy fighting at the front, Ukrainian officials said.

Meanwhile, a Russian governor blamed Ukraine for a drone stroke that halted operations at a pumping station on a major oil pipeline on September 27.

The strikes come at a time when prospects for peace seem as distant as ever and many expect Russia's full-scale invasion to continue into a fifth year this winter.

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure and a residential building in a "massive attack" on the Vinnytsia region in west-central Ukraine, regional official Natalia Zabolotna said on Telegram. Railway service was disrupted but no casualties were reported.

Drone strikes damaged two residential high-rises as well as other structures in Zaporizhzhya, closer to the front, regional military administration chief Ivan Fedorov said. The city and surrounding region have come under frequent attack recently.

A man and woman were wounded in a missile strike on the Sumy region, which borders Russia and is also under frequent attack, and a private home and commercial premises were damaged by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, which lies across the Dnieper River from Russian-occupied territory, officials said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 97 of 115 drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's air force said. The military reported heavy fighting on parts of the front over the previous 24 hours, particularly around the embattled city of Pokrovsk.

The governor of Russia's Chuvashia region, Oleg Nikolayev, said Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, which is about 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine. Operations were halted and the strike caused minor damage and no casualties, he said on Telegram.

Map: Fires At Russian Oil And Gas Facilities In 2025

Ukraine has stepped up attacks targeting refineries, export terminals, and other oil infrastructure, seeking to undermine Russia's capacity to fight the war by reducing its export revenues and cause domestic discontent by creating shortages and pushing up prices.

A US effort to broker a peace deal has brought little progress. The positions of Ukraine and Russia remain far apart, and US President Donald Trump has so far not succeeded in organizing a trilateral summit or a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

