Russia 'Remains Open' To Putin-Trump Summit

The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is still ready to hold a summit with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump despite the mass Western expulsions of Russian diplomats in a spy row.

"This depends on the American side, but the Russian side remains open," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Putin is ready and the Russian side is ready for mutually beneficial and mutually trustful relations with all countries including the United States to the extent that our opponents or partners are ready for this," he added.

Peskov added that Russia currently had no information about Trump's readiness to meet with Putin following Washington's decision to expel more than 60 diplomats.

At least 28 countries decided to expel Russian diplomats in response to the March 4 poisoning with a nerve toxin of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

London and its allies have blamed Moscow, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied Russia's involvement in the attack.

Peskov on March 28 played down the extent of the diplomatic crisis.

"Twenty or 30 countries are just a part of the global community and it is much bigger and varied and includes many more countries," he said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP