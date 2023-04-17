Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

War And Prison

War And Prison
Embed
War And Prison

No media source currently available

0:00 0:43:14 0:00
Direct link

The military goes online to round up Russians to fight in Ukraine. And Kremlin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza could be sentenced to up to 25 years on treason charges that have been widely dismissed as politically motivated punishment for his opposition to the war. Precious Chatterje-Doody, a lecturer in politics and international studies at Open University in the United Kingdom, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG