Russia Warns West Not To 'Play With Fire' After More Sanctions Over Navalny Announced

Moscow has warned the West not to "play with fire" in reaction to the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against senior Russian officials over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
Jen Psaki, the Biden administration’s spokeswoman, said the U.S. wanted to coordinate the timing of the sanctions with the EU to "send a powerful message" to the Kremlin.
Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning but Navalny claims the assassination attempt was ordered by President Vladimir Putin.
