Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

The Week Ahead In Russia: Coronavirus Concerns

The Week Ahead In Russia: Coronavirus Concerns
Embed
The Week Ahead In Russia: Coronavirus Concerns

No media source currently available

0:00 0:10:21 0:00
Direct link

It’s back – though it never really went away. COVID-19 cases and deaths from the disease have increased sharply in Russia, in particular Moscow, with the “Delta” variant taking its toll and millions of citizens ignoring calls from the authorities to get vaccinated. Now it's mandatory for many. Moscow Correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG