Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Week Ahead In Russia: Coronavirus Concerns
It’s back – though it never really went away. COVID-19 cases and deaths from the disease have increased sharply in Russia, in particular Moscow, with the “Delta” variant taking its toll and millions of citizens ignoring calls from the authorities to get vaccinated. Now it's mandatory for many. Moscow Correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
June 14, 2021
A Meeting In Geneva
-
June 07, 2021
Extreme Conditions
-
May 31, 2021
An Exodus From Prague
-
May 24, 2021
Sakharov And The Future
-
May 17, 2021
The Crackdown Goes Underground
-
May 10, 2021
Podcast: Famous Last Words (In Court)