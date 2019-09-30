RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel joins Steve Gutterman to discuss the prospects for future protests after the latest demonstration in Moscow, and how developments in Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow might affect the course of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes.
Podcast: As Backdrops Shift, What's Next For Russia Protests And The War In Ukraine?
