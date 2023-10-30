Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

A Two-Front War

A Two-Front War
A Two-Front War

As fierce fighting continues along the front line in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the future of Western aid for Kyiv is clouded by an array of developments from Capitol Hill to the Middle East and beyond. Author and analyst Sam Greene, a professor at the Russia Institute at Kings College London and director of democratic resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

