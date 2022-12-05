Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Moscow, Minsk, And The War Against Ukraine

Moscow, Minsk, And The War Against Ukraine
Moscow, Minsk, And The War Against Ukraine

The Belarusian state has provided plenty of support for Russia's war on Ukraine but has resisted sending troops. What's behind that reluctance – and why has the death of the country's longtime foreign minister sparked so much speculation? Katia Glod, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

