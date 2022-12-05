Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Moscow, Minsk, And The War Against Ukraine
The Belarusian state has provided plenty of support for Russia's war on Ukraine but has resisted sending troops. What's behind that reluctance – and why has the death of the country's longtime foreign minister sparked so much speculation? Katia Glod, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
