Putin's War, Putin's Fate
Author and analyst Mark Galeotti, an honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic & East European Studies in London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the latest developments in the war in Ukraine – as well as the speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health and the possibility that he could pushed from power.
Episodes
May 23, 2022
Vladimir Putin And The Missing Cocaine
May 17, 2022
War And Its Consequences
May 09, 2022
Parades And Propaganda
May 02, 2022
War, Oppression, Victory, And Defeat
April 25, 2022
Winning And Losing
April 11, 2022
War And Oppression