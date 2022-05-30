Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Putin's War, Putin's Fate

Putin's War, Putin's Fate
Embed
Putin's War, Putin's Fate

No media source currently available

0:00 0:44:28 0:00
Direct link

Author and analyst Mark Galeotti, an honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic & East European Studies in London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the latest developments in the war in Ukraine – as well as the speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health and the possibility that he could pushed from power.

Author and analyst Mark Galeotti, an honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic & East European Studies in London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the latest developments in the war in Ukraine – as well as the speculation about Putin's health and the possibility that he could pushed from power.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG