Words And The War

The Week Ahead In Russia

Days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second year with no end in sight, President Vladimir Putin delivers a state of the nation speech on February 21. Irina Lagunina, associate standards editor and former director of the Russian Service at RFE/RL, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

