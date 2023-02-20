Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Words And The War
Days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second year with no end in sight, President Vladimir Putin delivers a state of the nation speech on February 21. Irina Lagunina, associate standards editor and former director of the Russian Service at RFE/RL, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.
