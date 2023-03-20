Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

The Week Ahead In Russia: Putin’s Arrest Warrant And Russia’s Influence

The Week Ahead In Russia: Putin’s Arrest Warrant And Russia’s Influence
Embed
The Week Ahead In Russia: Putin’s Arrest Warrant And Russia’s Influence

No media source currently available

0:00 0:45:36 0:00
Direct link

What do visits from Xi Jinping and Bashar al-Assad say about Russia’s clout beyond the former Soviet Union, and how will an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin affect Moscow’s standing? Meanwhile, is Yevgeny Prigozhin losing influence in Russia as the Wagner Group’s losses mount in the bloody battle for Bakhmut? Author and analyst Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG