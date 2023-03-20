Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
The Week Ahead In Russia: Putin’s Arrest Warrant And Russia’s Influence
What do visits from Xi Jinping and Bashar al-Assad say about Russia’s clout beyond the former Soviet Union, and how will an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin affect Moscow’s standing? Meanwhile, is Yevgeny Prigozhin losing influence in Russia as the Wagner Group’s losses mount in the bloody battle for Bakhmut? Author and analyst Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
March 14, 2023
The Challenge Of Maintaining Unity On Ukraine
-
March 06, 2023
A Korean Template For Ukraine?
-
February 27, 2023
War Without End?
-
February 20, 2023
Words And The War
-
February 06, 2023
The Stalingrad Factor
-
January 30, 2023
Western Tanks, Russian Propaganda