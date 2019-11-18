Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Week Ahead In Russia: Impeachment Battles In Washington, Talk Of Ukraine Peace Talks
How might the impeachment-inquiry hearings in Washington affect Russia, and what are the chances of real progress toward peace in eastern Ukraine as the leaders of four countries prepare to meet next month? RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
