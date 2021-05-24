The Week Ahead In Russia: Sakharov And The Future
What would Russia look like today if some of the late Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov’s ideas had been realized? Also, legislation barring people with ties to Aleksei Navalny and his organizations from running in elections is set to advance in the State Duma this week. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
