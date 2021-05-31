Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia: An Exodus From Prague

More than 50 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague reportedly flew back to Moscow over the weekend after the Czech Republic ordered their expulsion last month. How will the exodus affect Russia's espionage efforts in the heart of Europe? RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

