The Week Ahead In Russia: An Exodus From Prague
More than 50 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague reportedly flew back to Moscow over the weekend after the Czech Republic ordered their expulsion last month. How will the exodus affect Russia's espionage efforts in the heart of Europe? RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
May 24, 2021
The Week Ahead In Russia: Sakharov And The Future
-
May 17, 2021
The Crackdown Goes Underground
-
May 10, 2021
Podcast: Famous Last Words (In Court)
-
May 03, 2021
The Point Of No Return
-
April 26, 2021
Pressure In The Extreme
-
April 19, 2021
Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent