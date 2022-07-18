Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
War Stories
Are Russians hearing about the horrors of their country’s war on Ukraine, or are the state’s narratives drowning out the bloody details? And is Western resolve strong enough to stand up to the Kremlin’s framing of its invasion? Ian Garner, an expert on Russian war propaganda, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
