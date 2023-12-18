Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify RSS Feed

Weapons, War, and Power

Weapons, War, and Power
Embed
Weapons, War, and Power

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:12 0:00
Direct link

Vladimir Putin vows to achieve his goals in the war on Ukraine as he heads toward another Kremlin term, while uncertainty looms over the future of Western support for Kyiv’s defense against the Russian invasion. What’s in store for Russia and Ukraine in 2024? Analyst and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG