Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Weapons, War, and Power
Vladimir Putin vows to achieve his goals in the war on Ukraine as he heads toward another Kremlin term, while uncertainty looms over the future of Western support for Kyiv’s defense against the Russian invasion. What’s in store for Russia and Ukraine in 2024? Analyst and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
December 04, 2023
Two Campaigns In Winter
-
November 13, 2023
'Stalemate' And Upheaval
-
November 06, 2023
Podcast: War In Ukraine, An Airport Attack In Daghestan
-
October 30, 2023
A Two-Front War
-
-