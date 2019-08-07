Russian Firefighters Still Battling 163,000 Hectares Of Wildfires

Efforts to extinguish wildfires encompass 163,100 hectares of territory mainly in Russia’s Siberia, TASS has reported, citing the Aerial Forest Protection Service on August 7.



Fires still rage in the regions of Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk, as well as in Yakutia, Buryatia, Amur, Tomsk, and Chukotka.



"Nearly 3,800 people and 492 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires," TASS reported.



A state of emergency remains in place in Irkutsk, Yakutia, and Krasnoyarsk.

An emergency status has also been declared in one district in Buryatia.

Based on reporting by TASS