Russia Denies House Arrest To Jailed 67-Year-Old Father Of Navalny Associate

A Russian court has rejected a request filed by the father of Ivan Zhdanov, a close associate of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, to be transferred to house arrest, his lawyer says.



A court in Russia's Arctic city of Naryan-Mar ruled that his client must stay in a detention center while his trial is under way, Yury Zhdanov's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, wrote on Instagram on December 15.



The court said that Zhdanov, 67, may leave the country to escape justice if released.



Zhdanov was arrested in late March and went on trial in October on charges of fraud and forgery.



If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.



Ivan Zhdanov, the former chief of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), has condemned the case and accuses Russia's presidential administration of trying to pressure him by arresting his father.



Yury Zhdanov is accused of recommending a remote town’s administration, where he worked as an official before his retirement last year, provide a local woman with a subsidized apartment, though it later turned out that the woman's family had previously received housing allocations.



The apartment was later returned to municipal ownership in accordance with a court decision and no one among those who made the decision was held responsible.



Navalny's FBK was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among Russia's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.



Earlier this year, the FBK and other groups associated with Navalny were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia.