Russian Actor, Theater Director Oleg Tabakov Dies At 82

Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov reportedly had died at the age of 82.

The website of the Tabakov-led Tabakerka Theater has published a photograph of Tabakov in a black background.

Tabakov was extremely popular and well-known across the former Soviet Union as a cinema and stage actor.

He played charismatic roles in Clear Skies, War and Peace, popular television series Seventeen Instants of Spring, and D'Artagnan and Three Musketeers, Moscow Does Not Believe In Tears, and many other films and series.

Tabakov supported Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow's annexation of Crimea and military intervention in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Based on reporting by Interfax and RIA