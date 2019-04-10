Russian Authorities Call For U.S. Investor Calvey To Be Moved From Jail To House Arrest

Russian investigators are calling for jailed U.S. investor Michael Calvey to be released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest instead.



The Investigative Committee sent a Moscow court the request ahead of an April 11 hearing, Russian media reported.



Calvey, the founder of Moscow-based private-equity firm Baring Vostok, and several associates were detained in Moscow in February and charged with financial fraud.



They deny any wrongdoing, and their arrest and jailing has underscored the dangers of doing business in Russia and deepened concerns about the rule of law.



Kremlin critics have called for Calvey's release.



He has been confined to the Lefortovo jail in Moscow since shortly after his arrest.

Based on reporting by TV Rain, Novaya Gazeta, Interfax, TASS, and Reuters