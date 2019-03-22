Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb To Six Years In Prison

A Russian court has sentenced 20-year-old Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Hryb to six years in prison on a charge of "promoting terrorism" which he denies.



After the North Caucasus Regional Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don pronounced the verdict and sentence on March 21, Hryb maintained his innocence and announced he was starting a hunger strike to protest the ruling.



Hryb went missing in August 2017 after he traveled to Belarus to meet a woman he met online.



Relatives believe he walked into a trap set by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), which later told Ukraine that Hryb was being held in a detention center in Russia on suspicion of abetting terrorism.



His family says he was set up by the FSB and has maintains that he is innocent.



Russian investigators accuse Hryb of using the Internet to instruct a teenage girl in Russia's southern city of Sochi to carry out a terrorist act using an explosive device.



Hryb's father, Ihor, has argued that the case against his son was Russian retaliation for his son's Internet posts that were openly critical of Russia's interference in Ukraine.



Russia seized control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014, after sending in troops and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.

Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed some 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.

Based on reporting by Dozhd, Hromadske, and Interfax