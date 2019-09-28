Russian Director Mark Zakharov Dies At Age 85

Russian director Mark Zakharov has died at the age of 85 after a long illness, the Lenkom Theater in Moscow told the Interfax news agency on September 28.



He was the theater's artistic director from 1973 until his death. In four decades, Zakharov staged more than 40 performances at the Lenkom, the theater said.



Sakharov was also well-known for the numerous films he directed. Best known among them are The Twelve Chairs from 1976 and The Very Same Munchhausen from 1979.



Zakharov is survived by his daughter, who is an actress.



Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

Reporting by Interfax, TASS, dpa, meduza.io, and AP