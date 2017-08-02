Fugitive Russian Activist Missing In Belarus

Human rights activists say Russian opposition activist Vladimir Yegorov, who left Russia for Belarus to avoid possible prosecution for his online posts, has been missing since July 29.

Belarusian rights activist Nasta Loyka told RFE/RL on August 2 that workers at the hostel in Minsk, where Yegorov stayed, told rights defenders that national security officials came to his room and took him on July 29.

Investigations by the rights activists revealed that on July 31 Yegorov was sentenced in Minsk to two days in jail for hooliganism, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Loyka says the hooliganism charges sound trumped up, adding that she is afraid Belarus might extradite Yegorov to Russia where he is wanted for alleged public calls for extremism.

In June, Belarusian authorities detained a Russian rights whistle-blower, Murad Amriyev, and extradited him to Russia, where he was wanted for the alleged forgery of documents.

Yegorov -- the leader of the Russian opposition Yabloko party's branch in the western city of Toropets -- was charged with public calls for extremism in October after he posted materials on the Internet in August 2016 criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He later fled to Belarus via Ukraine.

