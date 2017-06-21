U.S. Official: Russian Hackers Targeted Election Systems In 21 States

WASHINGTON - A U.S. official says Russian government-linked hackers targeted election systems in at least 21 U.S. states during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign.

Jeanette Manfra, a top cyberofficial at the Department of Homeland Security, was one of several U.S. administration officials speaking at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing focused on the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia engaged in a sustained computer hacking and public-opinion manipulation campaign ahead of the 2016 election.

Manfra testified on June 21 that vote tallies were not tampered with, something that government investigators have been looking closely at.

Manfra refused to respond to pointed questions by the panel’s top Democrat, Mark Warner, about how many states had voter data stolen by hackers.

The question of the breadth and depth of Russian penetration in election systems has alarmed local and federal officials.

That prompted the Department of Homeland Security in January to declare U.S. voting systems "critical infrastructure," giving the federal government more authority to intervene in state systems.

Samuel Liles, acting cyberdivision director at the Department of Homeland Security, said he "absolutely" expects Russia will "continue to conduct influence operations" in the United States.

