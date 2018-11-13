Russian Lawmaker Says State May Take Money From 'Dormant' Bank Accounts

Russian lawmakers will look into possibility to acquire money from so-called dormant bank accounts, a senior legislator has said.

Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets, said on November 13 that "expert groups" had also proposed that valuable papers and shares of companies owned by individuals who neglect them may be also taken by state treasury.

Accordion to Aksakov, there are "billions of rubles" in bank accounts in Russia that are not used, neglected or forgotten by their owners.

Aksakov also said that the issue had not been discussed with other state bodies, adding that the matter will be looked into in the first quarter of next year.

Russia continues to reel from Western sanctions for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and its support of pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin's extremely unpopular law to increase the retirement age last month has been seen by many as a tool to tackle budget problems.

Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti