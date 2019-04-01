Russian Man Sentenced In Treason Case Linked To FSB Cyberscandal

A Russian Internet businessman has been sentenced by a Moscow court to seven years in prison on treason charges in a case linked to a scandal at the Russia’s main security agency.



The sentence handed down against Georgy Fomchenkov on April 1 by the Moscow City Court is the latest development in a case which shed light on the murky overlap between computer hackers and the Federal Security Service (FSB).



Interfax and TASS quoted the court noting on April 1 that Fomchenkov cooperated with prosecutors in their investigation.



"The Moscow City Court found Fomchenkov guilty of a crime defined by Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code. He was sentenced to seven years in a high-security penal colony," court spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova said.



Fomchenkov is one of four men prosecuted in connection with an investigation into the FSB’s cyber unit, the Center for Information Security.

A senior officer at the center, Colonel Sergei Mikhailov, was sentenced in March to 22 years in prison after a military tribunal found him guilty of state treason.



Ruslan Stoyanov, who previously worked for Russia’s Interior Ministry and the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, received a 14-year sentence.



A fourth man, Dmitry Dokuchayev, has pleaded guilty under a plea bargain deal with prosecutors and has not yet been sentenced.



Dokuchayev worked as a deputy to Mikhailov at the FSB cyberunit. Prior to that, he was well-known in Russian hacking circles.



Prosecutors accused Mikhailov and Stoyanov of passing classified information to U.S. and Western intelligence about Pavel Vrublevsky, a Russian businessman and convicted hacker known for running one of the world’s biggest spamming operations.



Russian press reports, citing unnamed officials, have alleged that Mikhailov was paid $10 million for information he handed over to foreign intelligence services.



Dockuchayev was also named in a 2014 U.S. Justice Department indictment related to the hack of hundreds of millions of Yahoo e-mail accounts.



Mikhailov was not named in those charges, though his role was identifiable from the details in the indictment.

With additional reporting by TASS and Interfax