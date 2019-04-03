Accessibility links

Russia

Blast At Russian Military Academy Investigated As Attempted Murder

A Russian soldier guards the entrance to St. Petersburg's Mozhaisky Academy while students evacuate following a blast at the facility on April 2.

An explosion at a military academy in St. Petersburg that injured four students is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The Investigative Committee said on April 2, hours after the explosion at the Mozhaisky Academy, that the blast was being investigated as "an attempted premeditated murder of two or more persons using a...dangerous method."

The statement said the blast occurred when an "unidentified coverless object" -- apparently not a grenade or hard-shelled bomb -- exploded.

It did not name any potential suspect.

The Interfax news agency cited an unidentified official close to the investigation as saying the authorities believe that a cadet. a teacher, or a staff member with access to the building could have been behind the blast.

With reporting by Interfax
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

