A Russian military serviceman has killed three people at a military air base near the western city of Voronezh, Russia’s news agencies report.

"A military serviceman opened fire with a handgun, which he took from an officer. Three people have been killed. Now [the attacker] has barricaded himself on the territory of the [military] unit," TASS quoted a source in the regional emergency services as saying.

No other details were immediately available.

