Syrian Kurds near the border town of Kobane threw stones at a joint Russian-Turkish military police convoy as it passed through the area on November 5. Amateur video also shows residents holding signs and chanting in protest against the joint patrol. Two such patrols have been launched so far aimed at ensuring the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) under an agreement reached on October 22 between Turkey and Russia. The withdrawal of Kurdish forces from a 120-kilometer-wide territory in northern Syria was a condition Turkey insisted on to halt its military invasion into the area following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. military personnel that had backed the Kurds in fighting the Islamic State group.