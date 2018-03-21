Russian Whistle-Blower Linked To Slain Maltese Journalist Turns Self In

A Russian whistle-blower linked to slain Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has handed herself in to the police in Greece, saying she feared for her life.

Members of the European Parliament on March 20 issued a statement calling on the Greek authorities to provide Maria Efimova with protection after she walked into a police station in Athens.

A European arrest warrant was issued for Efimova in November after she was accused of giving Caruana Galizia crucial information for a report she wrote on illicit links between the governments of Malta and Azerbaijan.

Efimova reportedly told Caruana Galizia that she had seen documents suggesting that 1 million euros from Azerbaijan's ruling family had found its way into an account held by Michelle Muscat, the wife of Malta's prime minister.

Joseph Muscat and his wife have denied accusations that the money was transferred to Michelle from Azerbaijan's ruling Aliyev family through Egrant Inc, a secret offshore firm in Panama.

The European Parliament statement described Efimova as "an important witness for investigations into corruption and money laundering in Malta."

She fled Malta last year, saying she feared for her life and family. Authorities in Malta and Cyprus have issued arrest warrants for her, but for different reasons.

The Maltese one is based on an accusation by Malta-registered Pilatus Bank that she stole from the bank, her former employer which is at the center of the corruption allegations. She denies that, and has counter-sued the bank.

The Cypriot arrest warrant is based on a similar embezzlement claim by Cyprus-based Fragrance Distribution, where she worked before moving to Malta. She also denies that allegation.

Greece must decide whether it will extradite Efimova to either country.

Stelios Kouloglou, a Greek member of the European Parliament, said "her possible extradition to Malta would seriously jeopardize her life... The arrest warrant against Maria Efimova is based on ridiculous accusations by Malta's authorities."

Kouloglou said he has been helping Efimova with an application for residency in Greece.

Ana Gomes, a Portuguese member of the European Parliament, demanded that EU states give her whistle-blower status and grant her "asylum or international protection, since she is at serious risk."

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing in October. Three men have been charged with her murder, but the mastermind behind the attack is still believed to be at large.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, AP, BBC.com, and The Guardian

