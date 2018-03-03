Seven Suspects In Murder Of Slovak Reporter Released

Slovak authorities have released all seven people detained in connection with the murder of an investigative reporter, an event that shocked the Central European country.

Police detained the suspects on March 1 in a probe of the murder of Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, who were found shot dead in their home last weekend.

"During the legal time frame -- 48 hours -- [police] checked and searched for facts needed for an indictment. After the 48 hours passed, the persons were released from detention," police spokeswoman Denisa Baloghova said in a statement released on March 3.

Thousands marched in the capital, Bratislava, and other Slovak cities on March 2, demanding quick action in the case that has shocked the country and shaken the government.

Kuciak had been looking into suspected mafia links among Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia.

His last, unfinished article was published posthumously by Slovak and international media. One of the men named in Kuciak's report, which probed potential abuse of European Union subsidies and other fraud, had past links to people who subsequently worked for Prime Minister Robert Fico's office.

The murder prompted demands from Fico's coalition partners for the resignation of senior officials.

The seven suspects were detained during raids in seven locations in eastern Slovakia.



Police identified the detainees by their first names and initials and some of these appeared to match names of Italian businesspeople who were the focus of Kuciak's final report.

Police said one of the detainees was Antonino V.

According to the Slovak business registry, Italian businessman Antonino Vadala briefly owned a firm with Maria Troskova, a former model and an aide to Fico.

Troskova and the secretary of the country's Security Council, also mentioned in Kuciak's reporting, resigned on February 28 pending results of the investigation. Both Troskova and the secretary have denied any wrongdoing.

On March 2, Italy's former anti-Mafia prosecutor, Franco Roberti, said Italian prosecutors warned Slovak authorities about "dangerous" infiltration by the powerful 'Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate.

Franco Roberti said on Italian radio: "We warned authorities in Bratislava, but unfortunately they didn't heed us" about the 'Ndrangheta syndicate's expansion into Slovakia.

Roberti said the 'Ndrangheta, based in southern Italy, might have killed Kuciak and his partner in Slovakia because "there was no other way to silence" him.

Meanwhile, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on March 2 warned EU leaders against undermining the security of journalists in the wake of Kuciak's murder.

The Slovak investigative reporter's assassination came just months after journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing in Malta after exposing crime and corruption on the Mediterranean island.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa



