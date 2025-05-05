'I Love You. I Found You': Helping Russian Families Reconnect With POWs In Ukraine
Irina Krynina says the Russian authorities gave her no information when her boyfriend apparently disappeared while fighting in Ukraine. With help from Ukrainian officials, she learned he was a prisoner of war, and she traveled there to be reunited with him. Krynina decided to stay in Ukraine and start her own NGO with the goal of reconnecting soldiers with their families and helping prisoners on both sides return home.