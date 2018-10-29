Russians Remember Victims Of Stalin's Great Terror

MOSCOW -- An annual ceremony honoring the memory of thousands of men and women executed by the Soviet authorities during Josef Stalin's Great Terror is under way in Moscow.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Solovetsky Kamen (Solovki Stone) memorial on Moscow's Lubyanka Square on October 29 for the daylong ceremony called Returning The Names.

Participants -- relatives of the dead, rights activists, and others -- read aloud the names, ages, occupations, and dates of executions of some 40,000 Muscovites -- a fraction of the estimated 1 million or more Soviet citizens killed by the state in 1937-38.

The human rights group Memorial has held the ceremony every year since 2006 at the site in plain view of the building that what was the headquarters of the Soviet KGB and now houses the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), its main successor.

This year, Moscow city authorities withdrew their initial permission to hold the ceremony on Lubyanka Square, citing repair works there, but reversed their decision after an outcry and allowed it to go ahead as planned.

Similar events are being held in other Russian cities, and Memorial said that Returning The Names ceremonies were also being held this year in London, Prague, Warsaw, and Washington, D.C.

The Remember The Names ceremony is held one day before the official Day Of Remembrance For Victims Of Political Repression.



After they revoked the permit and before they relented, Moscow authorities had suggested that the ceremony be held near the Wall Of Sorrow, a memorial that President Vladimir Putin opened on October 30, 2017.

At that ceremony, Putin said that the "horrific past" of Soviet-era government oppression must not be forgotten, cannot be justified, and should not divide the country today.

Some human rights activists and Kremlin opponents spoke out against the memorial, saying it was hypocritcal of Putin's government to unveil such a monument while carrying out what they called its own political repressions decades later.

While Putin has criticized Stalin at times, he has praised the dictator in the past as an "effective manager" and said in June 2017 that the "excessive demonization" of Stalin is "one way of attacking the Soviet Union and Russia."