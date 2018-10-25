Saudi Crown Prince Calls Journalist's Killing 'Repulsive,' Vows Justice

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has called the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate "repulsive" and vowed that justice will prevail, in his first public comments on a case that has provoked an international outcry.

"The incident was very painful for all Saudis. It's a repulsive incident and no one can justify it," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 33, said at an investment forum in Riyadh on October 24.

"Those responsible will be held accountable... In the end justice will prevail," the heir apparent to the Saudi throne said.

The prince himself has faced international criticism, with many officials saying he must have known about Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, allegedly by Saudi security agents, and some saying he may have ordered the killing.

Khashoggi, 59, a Washington Post columnist, was critical of the prince's repression of dissent and lived in self-imposed exile in the United States.

He disappeared after walking into the consulate on October 2 to obtain marriage documents.

Saudi Arabia initially denied he was killed but last week acknowledged his death and put the blame on officials in the Saudi intelligence service.

