Senior Afghan Military Commander Killed In Helmand Province

A senior border commander from the Afghan National Army has been killed in an explosion in southern Helmand Province, Afghan officials said.

General Zahir Gul Moqbil's vehicle struck a roadside bomb on November 30 in an area between the Nawa and Marja districts, provincial Governor Mohammad Yasin said.

Moqbil had been commander for the past five years, according to Helmand police spokesman Zaman Hamdard.

Two other security officers were wounded in the attack, the head of the Media and Public Relations Office in Helmand, Zahid Atal, told RFE/RL.

A local reporter with Shamshad TV was also injured in the blast. Several other journalists, including an RFE/RL reporter, who were accompanying Afghan security forces at the time of the blast were not hurt.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group controls most districts in Helmand.

With reporting by AP and dpa